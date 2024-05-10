Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
4.3
About
Experience the stunning scenery of Bewl Water reservoir at this fantastic late spring event. With a variety of distances, from a 10k to an ultra marathon, this event offers something for experienced and novice runners alike. Come to claim your bespoke finisher's medal and top finisher's prize.
Ultra, Marathon, Half Marathon, and 1 more
Sat, May 11, 2024
Wadhurst, United Kingdom
4.3(129 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Bewl Water, Bewl Water, Bewlbridge Ln, Wadhurst TN3 8JH, UK
Start times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Ultra: 8:30 AMMarathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Bewl Water 10k, Half Marathon, Marathon & Ultra
Ultra
37.5mi
3 Loops
£56
Marathon
26.2mi
2 Loops
£48
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£40
10k
10km
£28
Route information
Finish your spring racing season with this route which takes participants through the stunning scenery of the Kent and Sussex countryside. Beginning at the Bewl Water Visitor Centre, the course follows the path clockwise around Bewl Water, the largest open water body in the South East, journeying along forest trails and peaceful country lanes and treating runners to fantastic views of the surrounding countryside. The route has some undulating sections, but it is mostly flat.
Ultra runners will run 3 laps of the course, whilst marathon entrants will complete 2 laps. Half marathon runners will tackle 2 laps, whilst the 10k consists of 1 out-and-back run.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Prizes for the top finishers across all distances
- Professional chip-timed results
- Well-stocked aid stations and checkpoints
- Fully marked and marshalled route
- Photographs (extra fee)
- Professional massage (extra fee)
- First Aid
How to get there
Bewl Water, Bewl Water, Bewlbridge Ln, Wadhurst TN3 8JH, UK
By Car
Bewl Water lies just off the A21, between Lamberhurst and Flimwell.
Parking
The car park at the Visitor Centre will be free for all competitors and there should be ample parking.
By Public Transport
The nearest train station is located at Wadhurst, which is a 15-minute drive from Bewl Water.
Event day logistics
08:30 Ultra starts
09:00 Marathon starts
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 10k starts
There will be a mandatory race briefing at the start line for all races.
Age Requirements
- 10k: entrants must be 15 years or older to participate
- Half Marathon: entrants must be 17 years or older to participate
- Marathon: entrants must be 18 years or older to participate
- Ultra: entrants must be 20 years or older to participate
Registration
There will be no official registration on the day but a registration desk will be open to answer any questions you may have before the race.
Kit List
The recommended kit list is as follows:
- Trail running shoes as the trail can get muddy
- Hydration pack
- Gels and food
- Warm clothing as some of the route is exposed
Spectator Info
Spectators are welcome, however, please note that parking for spectators not travelling with their runners will be £5.00 per car.
FAQs
Where can I access my race time for the Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10K?
The results will be hosted by Timing Monkey Professional Chip Timing, provisional results will be uploaded post-race.
Will the trail remain open to the public for the Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10K?
The trail is open to the public so please watch out for and be respectful of any walkers, cyclists or dog walkers you encounter.
Are earphones permitted for the Bewl Water Half Marathon Marathon Ultra & 10k?
If you have to use music players (MP3 Players / iPod’s) please ensure that these are the Aftershokz over-ear bone conducting earphones, not in-ear earphones. It is also asked that you are able to hear the marshals instructions and that you are courteous of all other trail users.
Is there an age requirement to participate in the Bewl Water Half Marathon, Marathon, Ultra & 10K?
Yes, participants must be 15+ for the 10k, 17+ for the Half-Marathon, and 18+ for the Marathon, and 20+ for the Ultra.
Reviews
4.3
129 reviews
Stunning scenery
Great parking
Running in London Parks
£28 - £56