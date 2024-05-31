Blenheim Palace Triathlon 2024

The swim is an open water (and freshwater) swim in the lake. The bike course consists of a gently rolling route circling the estate, while the run is a scenic offering around the Queen's Pool.

The Sprint Team Relay is a great introduction to triathlon. Teams of 3 will have one member complete each element of the event, eg one member swims, one bikes, and one runs. The 'baton' or timing chip is passed between teammates in transition, then all members of the team will meet and cross the finish line together.

Sprint: 750m Swim, 19.8km Bike, 5.4km Run

Sprint Team Relay: 750m Swim, 19.8km Bike, 5.4km Run

Super Sprint: 400m Swim, 13.3km Bike, 2.9km Run

Weekend Warrior: Race as many triathlons back to back as you can over this 2 day festival. In 2020, the Weekend Warrior record was broken by Stephen Mott who completed a staggering 11 back to back Sprint triathlons in one weekend.