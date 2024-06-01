Braves Country 5K presented by Southwire

logo

Secondary header image
Camera
1 / 3
Secondary header image
Secondary header image
Braves Country 5K presented by Southwire
Heart
Not quite ready to book?

Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.

FilledTicket
Booked 166 times in the last week
$25 - $70
FilledTicket
Booked 166 times in the last week
About
PathWithPin
5k and Dash
View details
Calendar
Sat, Jun 1, 2024
View logistics
LocationPin
Atlanta, United States
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Tick

Best price guarantee

Tick

Official booking partner

We're #1 in customer satisfaction

Invite friends, earn credit

After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Atlanta Track Club.

Where and when
Location
2065 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
Start times
Saturday, Jun 1, 2024
5k: 7:30 AMDash: 7:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Braves Country 5K presented by Southwire
5k
Distance
3.1mi
$60 - $70
Dash
Distance
$25
Route information
Start your morning at Truist Park on Saturday, June 1 with the Braves Country 5K. You'll run through the streets surrounding Truist Park, before heading back to the ballpark to cross the finish line on the field! This is a family friendly event that offers kids an opportunity to participate in the Dash (ages 7 & under). Dash participants will receive a short-sleeved shirt. All skill levels are welcome!
5K registration (ages 8 & over) includes an Atlanta Braves game ticket and a short-sleeve shirt. Participants will also have the option to purchase additional game tickets at a discounted rate for family and friends to join them at the Braves Game.
What's included
Short sleeve adidas shirt
Ticket to a select Braves game (5K only)
FREE parking
LocationOnMap
How to get there
2065 Circle 75 Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA
Get full directionsExternalLink
-
Event day logistics
DATE & TIME
Saturday, June 1, 2024, 7:30 a.m.
LOCATION
Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
DISTANCE
5K (ages 8 & older)
Dash (ages 7 & under)
Atlanta Track Club's logo
Atlanta Track Club
View more Atlanta Track Club eventsExternalLink
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Popular Categories

Running EventsHalf MarathonsHalf Ironman TriathlonsObstacle Course Events

$25 - $70
Company
About usBlogCareersContact us
Policies
Terms of usePayment termsRefund PolicyPrivacy
Office

8th Floor, Orion House, 5 Upper St Martins Lane,

London, WC2H 9EA

Reg number 10083277

Follow Us
image
🇺🇸