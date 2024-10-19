Brenig Way 50k Trail Race

Distance: 50k / 32 miles Elevation: 1450m Terrain: Mixed

The start takes you up into the Pen y Pigyn woodland above the town, before a lovely section following the old railway beside the River Dee. Passing through the villages of Cynwyd, Glan Yr Afon, Melin y Wig and up into the huge expanse of the Clocaenog Forest - you land at the lovely viewpoint of Pincyn Llys at 20 miles in.

A cracking descent, to the pretty village of Cyfylliog follows, and then a steady climb up along the River Clywedog take you eventually to the high ground above Llyn Brenig. The view of Brenig and the finish (still a few miles away) will be a welcome site - and the flat run along the lakeside and the spectacular dam crossing is a fitting way to end a memorable event.

There will be plenty of challenging climbs on this course, with a total ascent of 1450m.