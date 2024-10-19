Brenig Way 50k Trail Race
1 / 9
6 +
Brenig Way 50k Trail Race
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£13.50 - £49.50
About
Run through the beautiful and remote upland scenery along the Brenig Way. This regional marked footpath will take participants from the enchanting Clocaenog Forest to the shores of Llyn Brenig. This is a demanding ultra but rewarding with all the amazing views.
50k Trail
View details
Sun, Oct 20, 2024
View logistics
Corwen, United Kingdom
View location
3.9(8 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with OutFit.
Where and when
Location
Corwen LL21 0DN, UK
Start times
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
50k Trail: 7:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Brenig Way 50k Trail Race
50k Trail
50km
£13.50 - £49.50
Route information
Distance: 50k / 32 miles Elevation: 1450m Terrain: Mixed
The start takes you up into the Pen y Pigyn woodland above the town, before a lovely section following the old railway beside the River Dee. Passing through the villages of Cynwyd, Glan Yr Afon, Melin y Wig and up into the huge expanse of the Clocaenog Forest - you land at the lovely viewpoint of Pincyn Llys at 20 miles in.
A cracking descent, to the pretty village of Cyfylliog follows, and then a steady climb up along the River Clywedog take you eventually to the high ground above Llyn Brenig. The view of Brenig and the finish (still a few miles away) will be a welcome site - and the flat run along the lakeside and the spectacular dam crossing is a fitting way to end a memorable event.
There will be plenty of challenging climbs on this course, with a total ascent of 1450m.
What's included
- Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Aid Stations
- Checkpoints
How to get there
Corwen LL21 0DN, UKGet full directions
Coach Transfer
There's the option to buy a coach ticket from Llyn Brenig to Corwen.
By Car
Please follow directions to Corwen Green Lane Car Park, LL210DN for the start area and registration.
Accommodation
Accommodation is plentiful in the nearby town of Llangollen, and there is some in Corwen itself, and the immediate locality.
Event day logistics
07:00 First set of 50k runners start
08:00 Second set of 50k runners start
Start Times
There will be two start times for this event. Those who plan on taking 8-10 hours shall begin their Brenig Way journey at 7 am, whilst those who plan to be quicker than 8 hours shall start at 8 am.
Registration
You can find registration close to the start area at Corwen Green Lane Car Park, LL21 0DN.
Age Restrictions
All entrants must be aged 18 and over in order to participate.
Cut-off Times
There will be an overall cut-off time of 10 hours to complete the 50k trail run. Checkpoints will close to reflect this. Runners arriving at checkpoints after these cut-off times will be retired from the race:
- Checkpoint 1 - 10:15
- Checkpoint 2 - 12:30
- Checkpoint 3 - 15:30
Checkpoints
There will be vegan-friendly checkpoints stocked with suitable nutritional products from the likes of Nine Bar and Mountain Fuel. The three checkpoints will be located at:
- 11k - Glan yr Afon
- 24k - Clocaenog Forest
- 35k - Cyfylliog Village
Outfit Member Entry
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter. Please select 'Standard Entry' for a ticket and secure your place.
FAQs
Will there be refreshments on the Brenig Way 50k Trail Race course?
Yes, there'll be 3 aid stations along the route stocked with vegan friendly drink and nutrition to help you keep going to the finish.
What is Outfit Member Entry for Brenig Way 50k Trail Race?
The Outfit Member entry does not secure a place in the event and should not be used to enter. Please select 'Standard Entry' to for a ticket and secure your place.
Will there be a cut-off time for Brenig Way 50k Trail Race?
Yes, there's an overall cut-off time of 10 hours to complete the 50k route. The checkpoints will close to reflect this 10 hour time limit so runners will have to get to 11k by 10:15, 24k by 12:30 and 35k by 15:30.
Reviews
3.9
8 reviews
Running in London Parks
£13.50 - £49.50