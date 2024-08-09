Brutal @ Bordon

Brutal @ Bordon
£19.88 - £21.38
About
Brutal are heading to Bordon for a fantastically muddy day of racing. Choose from a 5 or 10k race and wallow in the awesome trail, tracks, mud and bog. A fantastic event for spectators and racers, come and enjoy Brutal's muddiest race!
PathWithPin
5k and 10k
Calendar
Sat, Aug 10, 2024
LocationPin
Whitehill, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Whitehill, Bordon GU35, UK
Start times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Brutal @ Bordon
5k
Distance
5km
£19.88
10k
Distance
10km
£21.38
Route information
A double looped race which is a favourite for the mud feasters out there. There is trail, tracks with wide open grass, covered rides and sand trails to contend with. It has an abundance of wet, with short sharp hills and loads of bog! This is an excellent event for the family to spectate as they can see the runners a number of times within 100m of the arena. Choose from either a 5k or 10k. This is Brutal's muddiest race!
What's included
  • Finishers Medal
  • Professional Chip Timing
  • Prizes for Race Winners
  • Perkier Bar
  • Free Parking
  • Key Drop
  • Toilets
  • Fully Marked and Marshalled Route
  • Spectators Free
  • Photos (available to purchase)
  • Refreshments (available to purchase)
How to get there
Whitehill, Bordon GU35, UK
What3words location is ///jelly.suave.kilt. This will take you to the entrance to the event off the A325. Entry point could change so please double check the final event details email.
Event day logistics
08:15 Registration opens
10:00 Both distances start
Age Restrictions
5k: Open to anyone aged 10 or older on the day of the event
10k: Open to anyone aged 13 or older on the day of the event
Note, Junior Entry is for those under the age of 16
Race Packs
Collect your race number with integrated timing chip at registration on the day. Nothing will be posted out in advance.
Kit List
  • Trail Shoes
  • Dress for the weather
  • Bring spare clothes and shoes (you will get muddy!)
  • Something to clean yourself afterwards - There are no changing facilities or showers.
Brutal Run's logo
Brutal Run
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
