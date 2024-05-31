Burrator 10k
Burrator 10k
About
Race around the stunning Burrator Reservoir, taking in the amazing views, and aim for a new PB on this fast, flat 10k course. This event is also family-friendly, with two kids' races on offer. Enter for the amazing atmosphere, finisher's medal and category prizes.
Burrator 2k, Burrator 1k and Burrator 10k
Sat, Jun 1, 2024
Yelverton, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Burrator Discovery Centre - South West Lakes, Yelverton PL20 6PE, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jun 1, 2024
Burrator 2k: 5:00 PMBurrator 1k: 5:00 PMBurrator 10k: 6:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Burrator 10k
Burrator 2k
2km
£8
Burrator 1k
1km
£8
Burrator 10k
10km
£23 - £25
Route information
Taking place at the stunning Burrator Reservoir, this 10k has a mainly flat, fast course, making it perfect for those aiming to set a new PB.
Beginning 1k south east of the Discovery Centre/Race HQ, participants will do one complete lap of the Reservoir and then a further 2/3rds of a loop to finish 400m north of the Race HQ.
With just 90 metres of climbing on the route, this course is ideal for experienced athletes and fun runners alike.
This is a family-friendly event, with a 1k and 2k kids' races happening before the 10k starts.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Fully closed road route
- Professional chip timing with gun & start times
- Course measurement certificate with results on Power of 10
- Medals for all finishers
- Professional event photographs
- Prizes for category winners
- Professional First aid
- Public Liability Insurance
- Plenty of portable toilets
How to get there
Burrator Discovery Centre - South West Lakes, Yelverton PL20 6PE, UKGet full directions
By Car
The Reservoir is half an hour's drive from Plymouth, via the A386, and is easily accessible from the nearby town of Yelverton.
Parking
Parking is extremely limited at the Burrator Reservoir, so it is recommended that you care share with other people. Please avoid parking on double yellow lines.
Full details of recommended parking spots are available in the race manual.
Event day logistics
16:00 Registration opens
17:00 Kids races start
17:30 Kids podium presentation
18:20 Registration closes
18:25 Race briefing for 10k at the start line
18:30 10k starts
19:45 10k podium presentations
Race Packs
For those who paid £3 extra to have their packs delivered (bib numbers 1-100), they will be posted out a week prior to the event.
Other packs will be available for collection at the Discovery Centre on race day.
Bag Drop
Your race numbers have a tear-off cloakroom ticket allowing you to leave a bag at the Discovery centre.
Category Prizes
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd Overall
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd Junior
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd Senior
- 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vet 40
- 1st Vet 45
- 1st Vet 50
- 1st Vet 55
- 1st Vet 60
- 1st Vet 65
- 1st Vet 70
FAQs
When will I get my results from the Burrator 10k?
Results will be published on the Sportiva's website (sportivaevents.co.uk/results) and on their Facebook page on Saturday night.
Can I race with my dog at the Burrator 10k?
No, no dogs are allowed at the event as per England Athletics regulations.
Can I run with my child in the kids' race at the Burrator 10k?
Parents are welcome to run with their children if they are under 8 years old.
