Camuplodunum 2024

07:45 Registration opens

08:15 Marathon race briefing

08:30 Marathon starts

08:45 10k race briefing

09:00 10k starts

16:00 Marathon cut-off

Age Requirements

Marathon: All runners must be aged 18 or older on the day of the event

10k: All runners must be aged 16 or older on the day of the event

Cupless

This event is cupless, so please make sure you bring your own bottle/cup for refilling at the aid stations.

Fee Structure

Based upon the self navigation nature of the event and in an attempt to make it more affordable depending on what is important to you, Hare & Tortoise have made it possible to strip back your entry fee to £25.00 for the marathon, if you choose not to take a medal or t-shirt as part of your entry. You are of course able to take them all, if you so wish, but you must select them at registration and pay the required fee. The organiser will not be able to issue additional medals and tees on race day should you change your mind.