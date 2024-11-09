Early bird price release!
Cardiff 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Cardiff 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
About
Join in this family favourite in the Cardiff MoRun. With mini 1.5k, 5k, and 10k events on offer, and fancy dress and fake moustaches encouraged, this event is fun for all. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
Sat, Nov 9, 2024
Cardiff, United Kingdom
4.6(49 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Bute Park Visitor Centre, 35 North Rd, Cardiff CF10 3DX, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 9, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Cardiff 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Undulating Terrain: Tarmac paths One lap = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Bute Park is the scenic location for the Cardiff MoRun, just a short walk from Cardiff City Centre. This is a flat route mostly on tarmac paths/roads. The course is suitable for buggy running and for wheelchairs. Make sure to keep left when you get towards the finish otherwise you'll keep on going for another lap!
Organizer route images
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Bute Park Visitor Centre, 35 North Rd, Cardiff CF10 3DX, UK
By Bus
There are plenty of local buses to get you to the event site, either along Castle Street to the South or North Road to the East.
By Train
The West gate entrance to Bute Park is approximately a 10 minute walk from Cardiff Central Station, and 15 minutes from Cardiff Queen Street.
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race. There is a pay and display car park in the nearby Sophia Gardens (CF11 9LJ) or Castle Mews (CF10 3ER).
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch.
You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
Am I allowed to wear headphones during the Cardiff MoRun?
Headphones are allowed, but you must make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and are able to hear instructions from marshals and fellow runners.
What are the age restrictions for the Cardiff MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags during the Cardiff MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
Am I allowed to run the Cardiff MoRun with my dog?
Dogs are permitted on course, provided they are on leads. Please be aware of your fellow runners and be careful around the course.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the Cardiff MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
Can I run with a buggy during the Cardiff MoRun?
Yes, buggies are permitted at this event.
Is the Cardiff MoRun course suitable for a wheelchair?
Yes! This course is suitable for wheelchair users.
Reviews
4.6
49 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Incredible crowds
