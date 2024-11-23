Early bird price release!
Early bird entry - ends soon
Carlisle 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
1 / 4
£10
EARLY BIRD PRICE
LIMITED TIME OFFER
1 +
Carlisle 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Price increases soon
£10 - £25
About
Sign up for this fun, family-favourite MoRun in Carlisle. With a 5k, 10k, half marathon and even a 1.5k mini MoRun, this event has a race for all. Come dressed in your funkiest fancy dress to be in with a chance of winning a bonus medal. Come for the good times and to support Movember.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
View details
Sat, Nov 23, 2024
View logistics
Carlisle, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with The Fix Events.
Where and when
Location
Bitts Park, Dacre Rd, Carlisle CA3 8UZ, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Carlisle 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Flat Terrain: Paths - Trail One laps = 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
This event is based in beautiful Bitts Park in Carlisle and has a flat route ideal for all abilities. The terrain is a mixture of paths and trails and is suitable for both buggy running and wheelchair use.
5k runners will complete 1 lap, 10k runners will complete 2 laps and the half marathon route features an initial 1.1k loop and then 4 full laps.
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Bitts Park, Dacre Rd, Carlisle CA3 8UZ, UKGet full directions
Parking
Please note parking is extremely limited within the park. It is recommended that you check options before travelling and allow yourself some extra time to get to the event on time.
Participants are encouraged to travel by public transport or care share with family or friends wherever possible.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up! It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is).
You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race. Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
FAQs
Can I run the Carlisle 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun with a buggy?
Yes, buggies are allowed at this event.
Can I wear headphones at the Carlisle 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun?
Yes, headphones are permitted but please ensure you can hear the marshals around you, as well as the general public.
Can I run the Carlisle 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Do I have to fundraise for Movember at the Carlisle 1.5k, 5k & 10k MoRun?
Fundraising is not compulsory, but anything you can raise would make a big difference. When you enter, you have the option of making a donation. You can fundraise for any charity of your choice. MoRunning supports the Movember Foundation which tackles men's health, focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
Early bird entry - ends soon
Early bird entry - ends soon
Price increases soon
£10 - £25