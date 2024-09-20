Chariots of Fire

09:30 Events starts

Teams

Male: This team must consist of six men or five men and one lady, each of whom run a leg of the race.

Female: This team must consist of six ladies, each of whom run a leg of the race.

Mixed: This team must consist of no more than four of one sex. There must be six runners who each run a leg of the race.

Veteran Male: This team it must consist of five men and one woman or six men, each of whom run a leg of the race and who are aged 40 or over on the day of the race.

Veteran Female: This team must consist of six ladies, each of whom run a leg of the race and who are aged 40 or over on the day of the race.

Veteran Mixed: This team must consist of both male and female runners and no more than four of one sex, each of whom run a leg of the race and who are aged 40 or over on the day of the race.

Super Veteran: This team must consist of six runners, each of whom are 60 years old or over and run a leg of the race.

College Team: College teams must comprise six runners who are students or employees of that college, each of whom run one leg of the race. College teams compete only for the Inter-Collegiate Cup and are unable to win any of the other trophies available.

Baggage

There will be an informal bag drop area within the event village for runners to use.

Your baggage tag is attached to your race number, you simply tear it off and attach to your bag. To collect, show your number to the baggage tent staff and they will help you find your baggage.

Toilets

There will be portable toilets available within the event village. If you live locally we recommend using toilets at home.

Refreshments

There will be water provided at the finish for every runner along with goodies and your medal.

During the race

We will have marshals all around the course as well as km signs and arrows.

The course is on the roads and paths.

Please be aware that there will be spectators and members of the public using the paths.