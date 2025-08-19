Chase The Sun Tatton 10k & 5k - August 2025

19:15 10k starts

19:35 5k starts

Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process.

Age Requirements

All runners must be aged 15 or older for the 10k race and 11 or older for the 5k.

Race Pack

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Refreshments

There will be a water station at the 5k mark as well as at the finish where there'll also be post race snacks.

*More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.