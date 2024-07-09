RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July




Break up your week with a Wednesday evening run around Victoria Park. You'll run a 5k or 10k in arguably one of East London's most scenic parks, chasing the sun down as it sets. Perfect for all abilities, come down to Victoria Park and earn your bespoke finisher's medal.
10 Mile, 5k, 10k
Wed, Jul 10, 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.6(17 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
St Marks Gate, London E9, UK
Start times
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
10 Mile: 6:30 PM
5k: 7:00 PM
10k: 7:00 PM
Group of 6 Booking: 7:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - July
5k
5km
£26
10k
10km
3 Loops
£26
Group of 6 Booking
£20
10 Mile
10mi
£27
Route information
The wide and flat paths of Victoria Park are the perfect venue for runners of all abilities to challenge themselves in RunThrough's Victoria Park 5k or 10k Whether you are chasing a PB, or just looking for a new way to explore the picturesque park, this is a perfect event for you.
The course will be run on the roads and paths within the park, and will be a looped course:
- 5k - 1.5 laps
- 10k - 3 laps
Please be aware that there will be pedestrians, so please keep a lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and dogs. There will be marshals around the course and signs but this is not a closed-road race, so you have to pay very close attention to where you are going.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Chip timing
- Refreshment stations
- Course marshals
- Official race photography
- Post-run goodies
How to get there
By Public Transport
- Nearest Underground stations Bow Road or Mile End
The park is easily accessible by both foot and cycle. Cycle parking is available in the park.
Event day logistics
18:30 10 Mile starts
19:00 5k & 10k start
*Please arrive at least 45 minutes before the start of the race to allow enough time to register, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have and warm up.
Registration
The event village and registration will be located next to St Mark's Gate in Victoria Park.
Race Pack
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Age Requirements
-
5k - 11 and older
-
10k and 10 Mile - 15 and older
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area where bags can be left, though it is recommended that you bring as little baggage as possible. Your bag tag is attached to your race number which you can tear off and attach to your bag.
Refreshments
There will be water stations at the 5k point of the race and at the finish where post-run goodies will be waiting for finishers.
Toilets
There will be plenty of portable toilets available at the event.
Headphones
It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators. There will also be pedestrians on the paths you'll be running who you'll need to be aware of.
Race Results
Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.
Spectator Info
In terms of spectating, this park couldn't be any better. The fields are open and every area of the park is accessible to see people running round.
FAQs
Will I receive my race packet in the mail for the RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - June?
No, once you enter, information regarding race number collection will be sent closer to the event. Number collection will be on the day of the race.
Can I wear headphones during the RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - June?
Yes, although it is not recommended as the event is not closed road and you will have to pay attention to your surroundings.
When will the results be posted for the RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - June?
The results will be posted immediately after the event on the event website.
Are there any age restrictions for the RunThrough Chase the Sun Victoria Park 5k & 10k - June?
Yes, runners for the 5k must be at least 11 years old, for the 10k and 10 Mile, runners must be at least 15 years old.
Reviews
4.6
17 reviews
