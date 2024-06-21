Coast to Coast in a Day

By Car

Seascale is accessible by car via the A595 between Calder Bridge and Holmrook. It is a 1 hour and 22-minute drive from Carlisle.

Penrith can be reached via the A66 or M6 southbound from Carlisle.

Parking at Seascale, Penrith and Whitby

At Seascale, there is a large car park at South Parade where the event start jetty is located. Please do not park in bays marked in blue, as these are reserved for staff.

For those booked on the coach transfer from Penrith, use the car parking available at Penrith Rugby Club, parking on the far left-hand side of the car park.

The parking available at Whitby is on-street disc parking, limited to 2 hours. Parking meters also apply in some places and may have time restrictions. The Leisure Centre car park is limited to 24 hours if paying at the meter, however, 2-7 day permits can be purchased in advance or on arrival.

Park and Transfer

A park and transfer option is available, where participants can park at Penrith and be transferred to Seascale on Friday night and from Whitby to Penrith on Sunday morning. The Penrith to Seascale transfer costs £25, and the Whitby to Penrith transfer costs £35. These transfers must be booked by 1st May.

Camping

Camping at Seascale can be booked at a cost of £12 per night per person on the Friday and Saturday, with advanced booking required by the 15th of May.

The campground is at the Cricket Club, next to the Sports Hall, and is tent only. Bikes can be stored overnight in the pavilion. Camping will be available from 17:00.

Due to the limited parking at the Cricket Club and Sports Hall, anyone with a campervan/mobile home more than 5m in length, should book onto a nearby campsite. Those close to Seascale include Shepherds View at Drigg, Ravenglass Camping and Caravan Site, The Old Post Office Campsite at Santon Bridge or Seacote Park at St Bees.

At Whitby, the overnight camping will be available at Whitby Rugby Club on White Leys Road, which must be pre-booked in advance. This campground is mainly tent camping, but there is limited space for campervans.

On Sunday morning breakfast will be available at the Rugby Club between 07:00 and 08:00 at £6 per head. The campsite must be clear by 08:00. You will then need to walk back to the Leisure Centre. Please note no dogs are allowed on the Rugby Club site and no fires or BBQ’s are allowed. Camping is charged £12 per person not per tent/campervan.