Coast to Coast in a Day
1 / 3
Coast to Coast in a Day
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£90
About
Challenge yourself with this epic 150-mile, 24-hour adventure from Cumbria's west coast to Whitby in North Yorkshire. As you cycle, take in the stunning scenery of the Lake District and Yorkshire Dales. With mechanical support and feed stations to keep you fuelled, join this unforgettable race.
150 Mile
View details
Sat, Jun 22, 2024
View logistics
Seascale, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Sportive HQ.
Where and when
Location
Seascale Sports Hall, B5344, Seascale CA20 1PX, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
150 Mile: 5:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Coast to Coast in a Day
150 Mile
150mi
£90
Route information
Distance 150 miles
Elevation 4,500m
Take on the challenge of this epic 150-mile from Seascale in Cumbria to the beautiful seaside town of Whitby in Yorkshire. This famous route is usually a 4 or 5-day affair, but this event sets out to conquer it in just 1!
The route will take riders through the Lake District National Park, the stunning scenery of the Yorkshire Dales, the Vale of York and the North York Moors, with plenty of open countryside, valleys and hills providing spectacular views.
Along the way, the route passes through Hawkshead, Windermere, Kendal, Sedbergh, Hardraw, Castle Bolton, Tunstall, Brompton, Ingleby and Glaisdale, with technical sections including Hardknott Pass, the steepest road in England, and Wrynose Pass.
- Leg 1 (29 miles): Seascale to Windermere Ferry
- Leg 2 (10 miles): Windermere Ferry to Kendal
- Leg 3 (25 miles): Kendal to Hardraw
- Leg 4 (24 miles): Hardraw to Tunstall
- Leg 5 (33 miles): Tunstall to Ingleby
- Leg 6 (28 miles): Ingleby to Whitby
The race will finish at the West Cliff near Whitby Pavilion.
What's included
- Fully signed route
- 4 feed stations providing sweet and savoury snacks and water
- GPX route files
- Electronic timing
- Shower facilities
- Personal kit bag transfer from Seascale to Whitby
- Windermere ferry crossing
How to get there
Seascale Sports Hall, B5344, Seascale CA20 1PX, UKGet full directions
By Car
Seascale is accessible by car via the A595 between Calder Bridge and Holmrook. It is a 1 hour and 22-minute drive from Carlisle.
Penrith can be reached via the A66 or M6 southbound from Carlisle.
Parking at Seascale, Penrith and Whitby
At Seascale, there is a large car park at South Parade where the event start jetty is located. Please do not park in bays marked in blue, as these are reserved for staff.
For those booked on the coach transfer from Penrith, use the car parking available at Penrith Rugby Club, parking on the far left-hand side of the car park.
The parking available at Whitby is on-street disc parking, limited to 2 hours. Parking meters also apply in some places and may have time restrictions. The Leisure Centre car park is limited to 24 hours if paying at the meter, however, 2-7 day permits can be purchased in advance or on arrival.
Park and Transfer
A park and transfer option is available, where participants can park at Penrith and be transferred to Seascale on Friday night and from Whitby to Penrith on Sunday morning. The Penrith to Seascale transfer costs £25, and the Whitby to Penrith transfer costs £35. These transfers must be booked by 1st May.
Camping
Camping at Seascale can be booked at a cost of £12 per night per person on the Friday and Saturday, with advanced booking required by the 15th of May.
The campground is at the Cricket Club, next to the Sports Hall, and is tent only. Bikes can be stored overnight in the pavilion. Camping will be available from 17:00.
Due to the limited parking at the Cricket Club and Sports Hall, anyone with a campervan/mobile home more than 5m in length, should book onto a nearby campsite. Those close to Seascale include Shepherds View at Drigg, Ravenglass Camping and Caravan Site, The Old Post Office Campsite at Santon Bridge or Seacote Park at St Bees.
At Whitby, the overnight camping will be available at Whitby Rugby Club on White Leys Road, which must be pre-booked in advance. This campground is mainly tent camping, but there is limited space for campervans.
On Sunday morning breakfast will be available at the Rugby Club between 07:00 and 08:00 at £6 per head. The campsite must be clear by 08:00. You will then need to walk back to the Leisure Centre. Please note no dogs are allowed on the Rugby Club site and no fires or BBQ’s are allowed. Camping is charged £12 per person not per tent/campervan.
Event day logistics
Friday
17:00 - 23:00 Registration at Seascale Sports Hall
Saturday
05:00 - 06:45 Registration at Seascale Sports Hall
05:00 - 07:00 Race starts
17:00 Tunstall feed station cut-off time
Age Restrictions
This sportive is limited to those aged 18 and over.
Registration
Registration is at Seascale Sports Hall. Please be aware that parking at the Sports Hall is limited, and is only for event vehicles and those with camping bookings. Other participants can park at South Parade.
All riders must bring photo ID to registration (e.g. a driving licence or passport). If you do not bring this to registration, you will not be able to ride.
Riders must register to collect their timing chip.
Pre-Ride Food
Food will be available from the food hub at Seascale Methodist Church on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Please note that the food hub only accepts payment in cash.
Personal Kit Bag & Bike Transfer
Your kit bag should weigh no more than 10kg, and should be labelled clearly with your name and rider number. Hand over your bag to the kit van marshals at registration to ensure your bag is waiting for you at the finish at Whitby Leisure Centre, where showers are available.
For those on the Sunday transfer back to Penrith, your bike box will be at the sports hall ready for you to repack your bike.
Mechanical Support
There will be two bike mechanics at pre-race registration on Friday and Saturday.
Mechanical support will also be available at Kendal and Cockley Beck, between Hardknott and Wrynose.
Cut-Off Time
There will be a cut-off at the Tunstall feed station - all riders must have left the station by 17:00.
Toilets
Toilets will be available at the following locations along the route:
- Seascale Sports Hall
- Seascale Cricket Pavilion
- Four feed stations
- Public toilets in Whitby near the finish
- Whitby Leisure Centre
Lights
Please note that you will not be able to leave Ingleby Greenhow feed station after 18:00 unless you have both front and back lights on your bike.
Bikes
The following bikes are prohibited:
- 26" or small wheel (MTBs)
- Bikes fitted with tri-bars
- Electric bikes
- Single speed bikes
Hybrid bikes are not usually allowed - if you think you should be exempt, contact the organiser prior to entering and provide evidence of a 100 mile+ ride on the bike in question.
Road tandems with 700c wheels are allowed to take part, but riders must contact the organiser prior to entering.
Kit List
- Helmet
- Rain jacket (with sleeves)
- Repair kit including spare inner tubes, pump, multi-tool & tyre levers
- Rear light on constant light, not flashing
- Front lights are now MANDATORY – can be simple white LED lights but if vaguely likely to be on the road after 20:00, you should have lights that can light up the road, not just let other road users know you are there
- Maintained bike in good working order, specifically brakes fully serviced - if using rim brakes, rims should not be damaged or excessively worn
- Speedo (a device that can show your distance that day)
- We suggest you bring some change with you on the ride, just in case
Spectator Info
Supporters, friends and family should not bring any vehicles out onto the route - support is encouraged at the start and finish only.
Spectators should not visit any of the feed stations. The best places to support riders on route are:
- In Kendal, on the large grass area called Gooseholme by the river (not in the feed station)
- Catterick Racecourse car park, just off the A1
- Danby (approaching via the A171)
Please note that parking in Whitby is restricted to either pay and display or disc parking.
FAQs
Will I get an allocated start time for Coast to Coast?
No, riders can choose to start whenever they like between 05:00 and 07:00. However, you should take into account that the first ferry from Windermere is at 07:00 and that bike lights are required if you will be out beyond 20:00. Riders should also be aware of the 17:00 cut-off time at Tunstall.
How fit should I be to participate in Coast to Coast?
This is a hard event and riders should be sufficiently fit enough to cover 150 miles. A fast time for the event is 8 hours and everyone should aim to finish within 18 hours.
Do I need to bring food for Coast to Coast?
There will be plenty of food provided at the feed stations, which can accommodate gluten-free, lactose-free, vegan and vegetarian requests as long as they are declared upon registration. If you have unusual dietary requirements, it may be a good idea to bring food with you. There will also be a food hub at the Seascale Methodist Church providing dinner on Friday and breakfast on Saturday.
Can I store my bike the night before Coast to Coast?
Bike storage is only available for those who are camping at Seafield.
Will I have to navigate the Coast to Coast route?
The route will be fully signed for its entire length, but it might be a good idea to familiarise yourself with the general route prior to the race.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£90