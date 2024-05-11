Colour Run 2024
Enjoy a fantastic family day out in support of First Days Children's Charity. The Colour Run is a 2.5 or 5k walk, run, crawl, hop with 4 colour stations along the way, ensuring you come out a different colour to when you started! With bespoke medals, tiered pricing and onsite treats, this really is a day for everyone to enjoy.
Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3
Where and when
Location
Prospect Park, Liebenrood Rd, Reading RG30 2ND, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Tier 1: 2:00 PMTier 2: 2:00 PMTier 3: 2:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Colour Run 2024
Tier 1
2.5km
£9.50 - £10
Tier 2
2.5km
£14.50 - £16.50
Tier 3
2.5km
£17 - £20
Route information
What is a colour run?
It is fun! It is not a race - you can walk, run, dance, crawl or hop your way around the 2.5km course - once or twice for 5km! There will be four colour stations around the course where you will emerge a different colour to the one you started with the help of our "colour throwers" who will be throwing paint between your shoulders and feet!
What's included
- Bespoke event medal for every finisher
- Colour Run event white t-shirt
- Well marshalled and signed course
- Paint throwers at each paint station - you can purchase additional paint if you wish to throw it amongst yourselves on the day
- Free onsite parking
How to get there
Prospect Park, Liebenrood Rd, Reading RG30 2ND, UK
Parking
There will be free parking available onsite.
Event day logistics
14:00 Colour run starts
Tiered Pricing
Based on the current cost of living, we fully appreciate just how challenging it is to make finances balance at the moment. With this in mind, and wanting to make the event accessible to as many people as possible, we have a tiered pricing option. We would ask you to consider the level that feels appropriate to your circumstances. There will be no judgement, disclosure or difference in the event experience based on which tier you opt for:
Tier 1: For those without a reliable source of income, or who struggle to cover their basic monthly expenses. These are limited in number and limited to only 1 per customer and are on a first come first serve basis.
Tier 2: If you stick to a budget, but can afford modest luxuries like nights out/events etc.
Tier 3: If you are financially secure; you can comfortably afford modest luxuries like holidays; you don't really have to think about money month-to-month.
Safety precautions
- All entrants must wear eye protection in the form of sunglasses or goggles - there is an option to purchase sunglasses in advance or on the day
- Coloured powder is not to be thrown into faces, always aim for the shoulders and lower
- For safety reasons, all children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult onsite at the event
What is the colour powder being used?
The coloured powder used at the event is made from food grade cornstarch. As with any substance, the aim is to keep it out of your eyes and mouth and our colour ninjas will be aiming for shoulders and lower.
Colour Beer & Donuts
Not only will there be coloured paint at the event, Phantom Brewing will be onsite with an event specific colour brew beer! Unholy Donuts will be onsite with a colourful donut you've never seen before, available to purchase.
FAQs
Will the colour powder wash out?
The colour powder does wash out but as with anything dirty, the sooner it is washed the better. We suggest wearing items you wouldn't mind getting very colourful! Dust off any excess powder and wash with cold water. Colour does tend to stick to lighter coloured hair, so can sometimes take a couple of washes. Bicarbonate soda and anti-dandruff shampoo also helps with the more stubborn colour.
What distance is the Colour Run?
The course is a 2.5k lap, which you can do once or twice if you fancy a 5k.
