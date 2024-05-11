Colour Run 2024

14:00 Colour run starts

Tiered Pricing

Based on the current cost of living, we fully appreciate just how challenging it is to make finances balance at the moment. With this in mind, and wanting to make the event accessible to as many people as possible, we have a tiered pricing option. We would ask you to consider the level that feels appropriate to your circumstances. There will be no judgement, disclosure or difference in the event experience based on which tier you opt for:

Tier 1: For those without a reliable source of income, or who struggle to cover their basic monthly expenses. These are limited in number and limited to only 1 per customer and are on a first come first serve basis.

Tier 2: If you stick to a budget, but can afford modest luxuries like nights out/events etc.

Tier 3: If you are financially secure; you can comfortably afford modest luxuries like holidays; you don't really have to think about money month-to-month.

Safety precautions

All entrants must wear eye protection in the form of sunglasses or goggles - there is an option to purchase sunglasses in advance or on the day

Coloured powder is not to be thrown into faces, always aim for the shoulders and lower

For safety reasons, all children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult onsite at the event

What is the colour powder being used?

The coloured powder used at the event is made from food grade cornstarch. As with any substance, the aim is to keep it out of your eyes and mouth and our colour ninjas will be aiming for shoulders and lower.

Colour Beer & Donuts

Not only will there be coloured paint at the event, Phantom Brewing will be onsite with an event specific colour brew beer! Unholy Donuts will be onsite with a colourful donut you've never seen before, available to purchase.