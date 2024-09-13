Cornwall Grit

07:00 Registration opens

08:00 - 08:30 Long route start times

08:15 - 08:45 Medium route start times

All riders must start by 9.00am & finish by 5.30pm.

Registration Process

At registration collect your Event Number (which attaches to the front of your bike) & string or zip ties to attach your number. Your timing chip is on the back of your event number.

Kit List

Bikes must be in a roadworthy condition.

Get your bike properly serviced before attending.

Cycle Helmets MUST be worn.

Ensure you wear the correct clothing for the conditions. Check the weather before leaving home.

Rear lights are recommended

Ensure you carry enough food and drink for your ride. (We recommend you have 2 x 750ml water bottles)

Carry spare inner-tubes (2), a pump, tyre levers and a small repair kit

Carry your mobile phone with what3words & our Event Control number programmed into your contacts list.

Carry some cash (£20.00) for use in emergencies.

Event Manual

An event manual containing all information will be sent out to riders in the run up to the event.