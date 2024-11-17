Coventry 10k
Coventry 10k
£16
About
Warm up this winter with this relaxed 10k Fun Run around Coventry Memorial Park. Complete the race and take home a bespoke medal and show off to your friends, and with a mostly fast and flat course, you might even be able to walk away with a new PB!
10k
Sun, Nov 17, 2024
Coventry, United Kingdom
4.2(128 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
War Memorial Park, Kenilworth Rd, Coventry CV3 6PT, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Coventry 10k
10k
10km
£16
Route information
The Coventry 10k Fun Run is a relaxed Sunday run around the Coventry War Memorial Park. The route is 3 laps, plus an extra 1.9km loop to bring the total distance to 10K.
The course will be marked out by marshals at various points along the course there will also be water provided at the finish line. It promises to be a fun and relaxed atmosphere, where runners of all abilities can enjoy Sunday Runday.
What's included
- Trophies for top 3 in category
- Finisher's Medal
- Water Stations
- Trophies for top 3 M/F finishers
How to get there
War Memorial Park, Kenilworth Rd, Coventry CV3 6PT, UK
Address: Coventry War Memorial Park, Kenilworth Road, CV3 6PT
Event day logistics
Schedule:
10:00 10k Start
Please arrive at lease 30 minutes before the end of registration to allow you enough time to prep for the race start.
Bag Drop:
There will be a bag drop available at the start.
FAQs
How many laps does it take to complete the Coventry 10k?
The 10k run requires 3 laps to complete.
What time does the Coventry 10k start?
The race starts at 10am, with registration opening from 9:15am.
Where can I find results for the Coventry 10k?
Results are available online after the race on the event website.
Reviews
4.2
128 reviews
£16