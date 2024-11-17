The Coventry 10k Fun Run is a relaxed Sunday run around the Coventry War Memorial Park. The route is 3 laps, plus an extra 1.9km loop to bring the total distance to 10K.

The course will be marked out by marshals at various points along the course there will also be water provided at the finish line. It promises to be a fun and relaxed atmosphere, where runners of all abilities can enjoy Sunday Runday.