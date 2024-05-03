Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender
Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender
£1 - £24
About
Head to Leeds Urban Bike Park for a fun-filled weekend of biking. Perfect for all ages and abilities, this event offers several different races catering to beginners and more experienced riders. Come along to see if you can tackle the exciting course!
Club Morning Coaching, Beginners & Balance Bike XCO Race, U12s Stage Race, and 10 more
Sat, May 4, 2024 - Sun, May 5, 2024
Leeds, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Leeds Urban Bike Park & Cafe, Leeds Urban Bike Park, Ring Rd Middleton, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3TN, UK
Start times
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Club Morning Coaching: 10:00 AMBeginners & Balance Bike XCO Race: 11:30 AMU12s Stage Race: 12:00 PMYouth Stage Race: 1:00 PMAdult Stage Race: 1:00 PME-Bike Challenge Adult Race: 4:00 PME-Bike Challenge Youth Race: 4:00 PM
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Senior Open XCO Race 1 - Sport & Fun Race: 9:30 AMU12s Skills Challenge and XCO Race: 11:00 AMYouth XCO Race: 11:00 AMBeginners & Balance Bike XCO Race: 1:00 PMFemale XCO Race All Categories + Fun Race: 1:45 PMSenior Open XCO Race 2 - Elite, Expert, Junior, Vet, Grand Vet & Super Vet Race: 3:15 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender
Club Morning Coaching
90min
£10
U12s Stage Race
60min
£8
Youth Stage Race
120min
£14
Adult Stage Race
120min
£20
Route information
This mountain biking weekender takes place at Leeds Urban bike Park, which is home to excellent mountain bike trails and a BMX track. With a range of races suitable for all abilities, plus a free coaching session, there really is something on offer for everyone. Choose from classic mountain biking races or take on an e-bike or timed stage challenge for something a little different.
The Saturday morning coaching session is designed to boost confidence and hone riding skills, with young and old riders welcome to attend. Sunday will see entrants race around an exciting mountain bike course taking in some of the coolest trails at the venue.
What's included
- Free coaching session on Saturday morning
- MTB points
- Free on-site parking
- Cafe
How to get there
Leeds Urban Bike Park & Cafe, Leeds Urban Bike Park, Ring Rd Middleton, Middleton, Leeds LS10 3TN, UK
By Car
The bike park is a 13-minute drive from the centre of Leeds.
Parking
Parking is £5 at the bike park (pay on arrival).
Event day logistics
Saturday
10:00 Club Morning Coaching session starts
11:30 Beginners and Balance Bike XCO starts
12:00 U12s Stage Race starts
13:00 Adult & Youth Stage Races start
16:00 Adult & Youth E-Bike Challenges start
Sunday
09:30 Sport & Super Vet Men’s Races start
11:00 U12s Skills Challenge and Race starts
11:00 Youth Race starts
13:00 Beginners & Balance Bike Race starts
13:45 Women’s Race (all categories) starts
15:15 Elite, Expert, Junior, Vet & Grand Vet Races start
Coaching Session
For the coaching session, you will be split into groups based on age, ability and gender. Experienced coaches will take the groups through techniques and tactics to improve your riding.
Entering any event over the weekend gives you free access to coaching. If you haven't entered, the session will cost £10.
Places are limited, so message the organiser to secure your place.
FAQs
Do I have to be experienced to participate in the Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender?
No, this event has races and challenges for all ages and abilities, with no experience required.
Is there parking at the Crank It Leeds Urban Bike Park Weekender?
Yes, there is free on-site parking available at the bike park.
