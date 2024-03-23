Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender

This mountain biking weekender takes place at Sherwood Pines Forest Park in Kings Clipstone, Mansfield. With a range of races suitable for all abilities, plus a free coaching session, there really is something on offer for everyone. Choose from classic mountain biking races or take on an e-bike or timed stage challenge for something a little different.

Sherwood Pines Forest Park is famous for its mountain biking trails, combining forest scenery with off-road trails for the ideal biking experience.

The Saturday morning coaching session is designed to boost confidence and hone riding skills, with young and old riders welcome to attend. Sunday will see entrants race around an exciting mountain bike course taking in some of the coolest trails at the venue.