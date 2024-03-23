Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender
Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender
£1 - £24
About
Head to Sherwood Pines Forest Park for a fun-filled weekend of biking. Perfect for all ages and abilities, this event offers several different races catering to beginners and more experienced riders. Come along to see if you can tackle the exciting course!
Club Morning Coaching, Beginners & Balance Bike XCO Race, U12s Stage Race, and 10 more
Sat, Mar 23, 2024 - Sun, Mar 24, 2024
Edwinstowe, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Sherwood Pines Forest Park, B6030, Edwinstowe, Mansfield NG21 9JH, UK
Start times
Saturday, Mar 23, 2024
Club Morning Coaching: 10:00 AMBeginners & Balance Bike XCO Race: 11:30 AMU12s Stage Race: 12:00 PMAdult Stage Race: 1:00 PMYouth Stage Race: 1:00 PME-Bike Challenge Adult Race: 4:00 PME-Bike Challenge Youth Race: 4:00 PM
Sunday, Mar 24, 2024
Senior Open XCO Race 1 - Sport & Fun Race: 9:30 AMYouth XCO Race: 11:00 AMU12s Skills Challenge and XCO Race: 11:00 AMBeginners & Balance Bike XCO Race: 1:00 PMFemale XCO Race All Categories + Fun Race: 1:45 PMSenior Open XCO Race 2 - Elite, Expert, Junior, Vet, Grand Vet & Super Vet Race: 3:15 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender
Club Morning Coaching
90min
£10
Adult Stage Race
120min
£20
Youth Stage Race
120min
£14
E-Bike Challenge Adult Race
45min
£20
Route information
This mountain biking weekender takes place at Sherwood Pines Forest Park in Kings Clipstone, Mansfield. With a range of races suitable for all abilities, plus a free coaching session, there really is something on offer for everyone. Choose from classic mountain biking races or take on an e-bike or timed stage challenge for something a little different.
Sherwood Pines Forest Park is famous for its mountain biking trails, combining forest scenery with off-road trails for the ideal biking experience.
The Saturday morning coaching session is designed to boost confidence and hone riding skills, with young and old riders welcome to attend. Sunday will see entrants race around an exciting mountain bike course taking in some of the coolest trails at the venue.
What's included
- Free coaching session on Saturday morning
- MTB points
- On-site parking
- Cafe
How to get there
Sherwood Pines Forest Park, B6030, Edwinstowe, Mansfield NG21 9JH, UKGet full directions
By Car
Sherwood Pines Forest Park is a 45-minute drive from Nottingham via the A614.
Parking
Parking charges apply at the Sherwood Pines car park. All-day parking costs £10, parking for up to 2 hours costs £6 and parking for up to 3 hours costs £9.
Event day logistics
Saturday
10:00 Club Morning Coaching session starts
11:30 Beginners and Balance Bike XCO starts
12:00 Under 12 Stage Race starts
13:00 Adult & Youth Stage Race starts
16:00 Adult and Youth E-Bike Challenge starts
Sunday
09:30 Sport & Super Vet Men’s Race starts
11:00 Under 12’s Skills Challenge and Race starts
11:00 Youth Race starts
13:00 Beginners & Balance Bike Race starts
13:45 Women’s Race (all categories) starts
15:15 Elite, Expert, Junior, Vet & Grand Vet Race starts
Coaching Session
For the coaching session, you will be split into groups based on age, ability and gender. Experienced coaches will take the groups through techniques and tactics to improve your riding.
Entering any event over the weekend gives you free access to coaching. If you haven't entered, the session will cost £10.
Places are limited, so message the organiser to secure your place.
FAQs
Do I have to be an experienced mountain biker to enter the Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender?
A: No, this event has races and challenges for all ages and abilities, with no experience required.
Is there parking at the Crank It Sherwood Pines Weekender?
Yes, there is parking at the Forest Park, however charges apply. It costs £10 for all-day parking, £6 for up to 2 hours of parking and £9 for up to 3 hours of parking.
Reviews
