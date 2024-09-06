Dartmoor Volcano Race

09:00 Parking opens

09:00 - 10:15 Registration at Scorriton Village Hall

10:30 Race starts

*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before the start of your race to allow plenty of time to park, register, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you have, and sufficiently warm up.

Race Pack

Race packs must be collected from the registration desk on the morning of the event.

Cut-Off Time

There is no strict cut off time for this event, however, in previous years, runners have been able to complete the course within 3 hours.

There will be marshalls stationed throughout the course to monitor and speak to the runners.

Kit List

The weather in Dartmoor can be unpredictable so please be prepared for anything:

Trail running shoes

Backpack or waistpack

Whistle

Foil/Survival blanket

Waterproof jacket

Headcover (cap/buff)

Mobile phone with emergency number stored (numbers below)

Capacity to carry 250ml of liquid – we are cupless now so bring a collapsable cup or water bottle

Extra pair of shoes

Aid Stations

There will be an aid station half a mile down the track after volcano. The station will offer drinks and small selection of snacks.

On-Site Facilities

After the race, runners can relax in the Hall. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available to purchase and enjoy.

*Please note that no shoes that were worn during the race should be worn inside the hall.

Race Rules

If you would like to withdraw from the race, you must report this to a marshall who will assist.

Dogs are not permitted on the course with competitors due to Insurance and Permit limitations.