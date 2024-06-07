Dartmouth Open Water Swim
Dartmouth Open Water Swim
£30 - £47
About
Experience the stunning turquoise waters of the award-winning Blackpool Sands beach in this popular open-water swim. Challenge yourself with a 3,000m swim or start your open water swimming journey with a 750m distance. Enjoy incredible views and get your hands on a finisher's medal.
750m Swim, 1.5k Swim and 3,000m Swim
Sat, Jun 8, 2024
Dartmouth, United Kingdom
4.5
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Where and when
Location
Blackpool Valley Road Nr, Dartmouth TQ6 0RG, UK
Start times
Saturday, Jun 8, 2024
750m Swim: 4:00 PM1.5k Swim: 4:30 PM3,000m Swim: 5:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Dartmouth Open Water Swim
1.5k Swim
1.5km
£39
750m Swim
0.75km
£30
3,000m Swim
3km
£47
Route information
As part of the Dartmouth Triathlon weekend, enjoy this refreshing clear water swim at Blackpool Sands in Devon. Blackpool Sands is a Blue Flag Award-winning beach with turquoise waters, fine, golden shingle and gentle currents, and is perfect for a summer swim!
With three different distances to choose from - 3k, 1,500m and 750m - this event has something for swimmers of all abilities. Teignmouth Surf Life Saving Club will also be on hand throughout the event to provide assistance and support in the water if needed.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Podium presentation and category prizes
- Free silicone swim hats
- Marshalled course
- Expert water safety team from Teignmouth Surf Life Saving Club
- Toilets
- Free event photography
- Chip-timed results
- Public liability insurance
How to get there
Blackpool Valley Road Nr, Dartmouth TQ6 0RG, UKGet full directions
By Car
Blackpool Sands is easily accessible from Dartmouth, which is a 15-minute drive away via the A379 and B3205.
There will be free parking at the event site included in your entry.
Camping
There is the option to camp at Blackpool Sands on Saturday night for a small fee. Entrants can purchase this when entering.
Event day logistics
16:00 750m swim starts
16:30 1,500m swim starts
17:30 3,000 swim starts
Please arrive at least 60 minutes before you race to give you enough time to get parked, registered and warmed up. You will be briefed on the details of each race 5 minutes before the start.
Wetsuits
Wetsuits will be compulsory if the temperature is below 14C. If the water temperature is below 11.9C, swim(s) will be shortened to 500 metres. If the temperature is below 11C, the swim will be cancelled.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be aged 12 and above to enter the 750 swim race. Those participating in the 1,500m swim should be 13 or older, and entrants for the 3,000m swim must be aged 14 or over on race day.
Kit List
It is recommended that entrants bring the following kit with them on race day:
- Swim clothing
- Goggles (optional but recommended)
- Running shoes
- Performance clothing
Spectator Info
Blackpool Sands is a beautiful setting for racing and spectators make for an incredible atmosphere so please encourage your friends and family down to cheer you on.
There is also camping available at Blackpool Sands on Saturday night, making this event perfect for a weekend away.
FAQs
Is the event affiliated with British Triathlon and do I need a day membership?
All Sportiva triathlons are British Triathlon affiliated and listed on britishtriathlon.org/. If you do not have annual membership you will need to buy a day membership to take part (£4 in advance, £5 on the day or £1 if you are aged under 20 on 31st December of the year of competition).
Will there be parking at the Dartmouth Open Water Swim?
Yes, there will be parking near the venue but please make sure you arrive early enough to find a spot and get organised.
Can I bring my dog to the Dartmouth Open Water Swim?
Unfortunately dogs are not permitted at the event.
Reviews
£30 - £47