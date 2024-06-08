Dartmouth Triathlon
1 / 4
1 +
Dartmouth Triathlon
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 11 times in the last week
£33 - £65
4.7
Booked 11 times in the last week
About
This ever popular triathlon takes place at the stunning setting of the award-winning beach Blackpool Sands. With a variety of events and distances on offer, this is ideal for both seasoned triathletes and newcomers to the sport. Experience amazing sea views and a vibrant event atmosphere.
Standard Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon Relay, and 2 more
View details
Sun, Jun 9, 2024
View logistics
Dartmouth, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(5 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Sportiva Events.
Where and when
Location
Blackpool Sands, Blackpool Valley Road Nr, Dartmouth TQ6 0RG, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jun 9, 2024
Standard Triathlon: 6:30 AMSprint Triathlon: 7:20 AMSprint Triathlon Relay: 7:20 AMSprint Aquabike : 7:20 AMSupersprint Triathlon: 8:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Dartmouth Triathlon
Sprint Triathlon
0.75km
20km
5km
£64
Standard Triathlon
1.5km
40km
10km
£65
Sprint Triathlon Relay
0.75km
20km
5km
£33
Sprint Aquabike
0.75km
20km
£54
Route information
The Dartmouth Triathlon returns for its 10th Anniversary race to the turquoise waters and golden shingle of beautiful Blackpool Sands and the surrounding countryside. With Standard, Sprint and Aquabike races on offer, there's something for everyone at this jam-packed event.
All of the races begin with a plunge into the gentle currents and clear water of Blackpool Sands' bay.
After this, competitors will take on a bike section, which takes you on an out-and-back ride through Slapton, finishing back on the beach. This route features Devon's flattest road for an easy ride and is mostly well-paved surfaces.
Finally, the triathlon concludes with an out-and-back run along Blackpool Valley Road, which offers scenic views of the surrounding countryside.
Looking for more? The Triathlon includes a series of 750m, 1,500m and 3,000 sea swims on Saturday evening before the main event.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Free silicone swim hats
- Professional event photography
- Numbered racking
- Secure transition
- Water and refreshments
- Toilets
- Fully-insured race
- Chip-timed results
- British Triathlon permit
How to get there
Blackpool Sands, Blackpool Valley Road Nr, Dartmouth TQ6 0RG, UKGet full directions
By Car
Blackpool Sands is a ten-minute drive from Dartmouth via the A379.
There will be free parking at the event site.
Camping
There is the option to camp at Blackpool Sands on Saturday night for a small fee. Entrants can purchase this when entering.
Event day logistics
06:30 Standard Triathlon begins
07:20 Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon Team Relay and Sprint Aquabike races begin
08:00 Super Sprint Triathlon starts
Please arrive at least 60 minutes before you race to give you enough time to get parked, registered and warmed up. You will be briefed on the details of each race 5 minutes before the start.
Wetsuits
Wetsuits will be compulsory if the temperature is below 14C. If the water temperature is below 11.9C, swims will be shortened to 500 metres. If the temperature is below 11C, the swim will be cancelled.
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 15 and older to each of the races at this event.
Spectator Info
Blackpool Sands is a beautiful setting for racing and spectators make for an incredible atmosphere so please encourage your friends and family down to cheer you on.
There is also camping available at Blackpool Sands on Saturday night, making this event perfect for a weekend away.
FAQs
Is the event affiliated with British Triathlon and do I need a day membership?
All Sportiva triathlons are British Triathlon affiliated and listed on britishtriathlon.org/. If you do not have annual membership you will need to buy a day membership to take part (£4 in advance, £5 on the day or £1 if you are aged under 20 on 31st December of the year of competition).
I am a first time triathlete, which race should I do at the Dartmouth Triathlon?
While you certainly have the option to sign up for a more difficult race, the Supersprint is a very good place to start out. It will give you a taste of open water swimming and bike racing, but ensures you do not go too far out of your comfort zone.
Will there be parking at the Dartmouth Triathlon?
Yes, there will be parking near the venue but please make sure you arrive early enough to find a spot and get organised.
Can I bring my dog to the Dartmouth Triathlon?
Unfortunately dogs are not permitted at the event.
Reviews
4.7
5 reviews
Running in London Parks
£33 - £65