The Dawlish Triathlon & Aquathon takes advantage of Dawlish Warren's beautiful waters and stunning seaside views.

Triathletes can choose from two events, the Sprint Triathlon or the Supersprint, the second aimed at giving newcomers to the sport a taste of the action and a reason to stick around. If cycling is not your thing, we also have an aquathon with a swim & coast path run.

The course will begin with a sea swim, where athletes will cut through the waves before hopping on their bike for a sheltered circuit, and ending by running along the coastal path where they will be offered picturesque seaside views as they speed towards the finish line.

With just one noticeable climb, the majority of the bike ride is flat or downhill, providing a fast course for athletes to push themselves to their absolute best. The run finishes with a fast, flat coas path section along the sea wall.

The distances for each event are as follows:

Sprint:

750m sea swim, 24km bike, 5km run.

Supersprint:

300m sea swim, 16km bike, 5km run.

Sprint Aquathlon:

750m sea swim, 5km run.