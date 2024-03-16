Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons

Saturday

9:00 Registration opens

09:30 Half Marathon 1 starts

Sunday

9:00 Registration opens

09:30 Half Marathon 2 starts

There will be a mandatory race briefing 10 minutes before the races which all entrants must attend.

Cut-Off Times

There is a strict cut-off time of 3.5 hours for the half marathon. Anyone finishing after this time will be recorded as DNF.

Age Requirements

All entrants must be 18 and older to take part in the event.

Race Numbers

Race numbers are to be collected from Race HQ at the Caldecotte Arms. Please leave at least 20 minutes to complete this process.

Bag Drop

While there is no secure baggage drop at the event, the looped-nature of the course means entrants are free to leave their bags at the start/finish as there will always be someone around.

Kit List

Virtually all runners wear road shoes at the event as the route takes runners along the lake paths which are mostly wide, hard gravel bike/walking surfaces. There are some small short concrete parts as well as a few metres of grass/mud trail.

On-Course Nutrition

There will be an area for entrants to leave their own nutrition, but please note no energy gels or drinks will be provided by the organiser so it is up to the entrant to bring their own.