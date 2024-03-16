Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
£31.99
About
Come along to the banks of Caldecotte Lake in Milton Keynes for this friendly, welcoming running event. Choose to run a half marathon on Saturday or Sunday (or both!) and wind your way along lakefront paths, taking in the great scenery as you go. All finishers will receive a bespoke medal.
Half Marathon 1 and Half Marathon 2
Sat, Mar 16, 2024 - Sun, Mar 17, 2024
Caldecotte, United Kingdom
4.7(4 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Bletcham Way, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes MK7 8HP, UK
Start times
Saturday, Mar 16, 2024
Half Marathon 1: 9:30 AM
Sunday, Mar 17, 2024
Half Marathon 2: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons
Half Marathon 1
13.1mi
7 Loops
Half Marathon 2
13.1mi
Route information
Join this multi-day running event, taking on a weekend half marathon in mid March. Runners will be taken on the lakefront paths around Caldecotte Lake in Milton Keynes to complete a half marathon. The lapped course is a mix of hard gravel, concrete, and a few yards of mud and grass, making it a great run for new and experienced runners alike.
To cover 13.1 miles, runners will complete the course 3.5 times. The route is entirely traffic-free.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Water
- Toilets
- Timekeeper
- Parking
How to get there
Bletcham Way, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes MK7 8HP, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is a large car park at the pub the Caldecotte Arms and Furzton which is located near the event site.
By Train
Bow Brickhill is the closest train station from the event site, which is just 2 miles from Bletchley and 4.5 miles from Milton Keynes Central. Bow Brickhill is serviced by the Bedford line which runs hourly, so please leave plenty of time to travel.
Bow Brickhill is 150 years from the number 8 bus stop, which is approximately 10 minutes from the event site.
Event day logistics
Saturday
9:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon 1 starts
Sunday
9:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon 2 starts
There will be a mandatory race briefing 10 minutes before the races which all entrants must attend.
Cut-Off Times
There is a strict cut-off time of 3.5 hours for the half marathon. Anyone finishing after this time will be recorded as DNF.
Age Requirements
All entrants must be 18 and older to take part in the event.
Race Numbers
Race numbers are to be collected from Race HQ at the Caldecotte Arms. Please leave at least 20 minutes to complete this process.
Bag Drop
While there is no secure baggage drop at the event, the looped-nature of the course means entrants are free to leave their bags at the start/finish as there will always be someone around.
Kit List
Virtually all runners wear road shoes at the event as the route takes runners along the lake paths which are mostly wide, hard gravel bike/walking surfaces. There are some small short concrete parts as well as a few metres of grass/mud trail.
On-Course Nutrition
There will be an area for entrants to leave their own nutrition, but please note no energy gels or drinks will be provided by the organiser so it is up to the entrant to bring their own.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons?
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
Is there parking at the Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons?
Yes, there is parking available at the event site.
Can I wear headphones at the Deja Vu & Deja Too Half Marathons?
Yes, because the course is not run on open roads headphones are permitted. However the paths are open to the public so please ensure you can hear your surroundings.
