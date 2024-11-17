Early bird price release!


About
Join in this family favourite in the Derby MoRun. With four different distances on offer and moustaches to be seen all around, this fun-for-all event is one you won't want to miss. Come for the good times, finisher's medal, and to support Movember.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
Sun, Nov 17, 2024
Derby, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Markeaton Park, Markeaton Ln, Derby DE22 4AA, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Derby 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Undulating Terrain: Paths - Trails One lap: 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Markeaton Park is a stunning location for this Derby-based MoRun. The undulating course has a mix of path and trail running but is still suitable for buggy running and wheelchair use.
5k runners will complete 1 lap, 10k runners will complete 2 laps and half marathon runners will complete an initial 1.1k section before taking on 4 laps.
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Markeaton Park, Markeaton Ln, Derby DE22 4AA, UKGet full directions
Parking
The main car park is located at DE22 4AA, off the A38/A52 Markeaton Island Roundabout. Alternative car parking is available at the Mundy Play Centre car park on Markeaton Lane, DE22 4NH. Normal parking charges apply.
Participants are encouraged to care share with family and friends wherever possible.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
09:45 Fancy Dress competition
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:45am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:40am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course. There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
What are the age restrictions for the Derby MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Is the Derby MoRun course suitable for wheelchair users?
Yes, this course is suitable for wheelchairs.
Can I run the Derby MoRun with my dog?
Yes, dogs are allowed but please ensure they are on a lead at all times and respectful of other runners.
Will there be toilets at the Derby MoRun event?
Yes, toilets will be available by the event hub.
