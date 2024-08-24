Devon Grit
£30 - £43
About
With five routes on offer, there is certain to be a race for you. The routes weave through the stunning greenery of South England, with cyclists facing challenges of water, mud and uphill climbs. This immersive cycling experience is something you won't want to miss.
Sun, Aug 25, 2024
East Budleigh, United Kingdom
4.7(3 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Bicton College, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton EX9 7BY, UK
Start times
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
Extreme: 8:00 AMFull: 8:15 AMStandard: 8:30 AMMini: 8:30 AMMicro: 8:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Devon Grit
Full
76km
£41
Standard
58km
£41
Mini
36km
£39
Extreme
100km
£43
Route information
Each of the 5 routes will take riders around some of the best sections of Woodbury Common, with highlights including Woodbury Caste, sea views from the top of Beacon Hill, and Mutter Moor.
Devon Grit Extreme
This mammoth 103km route with 1700m of ascent is tough for everyone. So if you are up for a challenge, this is the race for you.
Devon Grit Full
This is a tough 75km circuit requiring excellent fitness (or an ebike!) with 1270m of ascent.
Devon Grit Standard
Quite a demanding 60km ride requiring reasonable fitness (or an ebike!) with 1070m of ascent. Anyone aged under 15 must be accompanied by responsible adult.
Devon Grit Mini
A shorter 36km loop with 530m of ascent that's ideal for families or novices.
Devon Grit Micro
This 22km route has a total ascent of 300m, making this a great race for beginners or families with children aged 8 or over.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Quality cotton T-shirt
- Professional chip timing
- Event photographs*
- Full Covid-19 plan & risk assessments
- 5 route options (100K, 76K, 58K, 36K, 22K)
- .FIT & .GPX files & detailed route descriptions
- Feed stations with water, energy drinks, quiche, homity pie, gels, bars, fruit, cakes etc
- Public Liability insurance
- Professional First Aid
- Bike & rider recovery service
- West Coast Caterers at finish proving hot food & drinks
- On site camping or camper van parking on Fri, Sat & Sun night (additional charge)
* photos free with Sportiva Events logo at social media resolution. Hi-res downloads with no watermark & prints are available for an additional charge
How to get there
Bicton College, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton EX9 7BY, UKGet full directions
Please install the What3Words app & use the location https://w3w.co/torched.broth.earpiece This will ensure you arrive through the main entrance (& not the narrow rear entrance where the cyclists are coming).
Parking
There’s plenty of free parking at Bicton College, just turn right at the top of the drive & park in the main car park.
Event day logistics
08:00 Extreme race starts
08:15 Full race starts
08:30 Standard, Mini and Micro races start
Please arrive with plenty of time to park, register and warm up before the start of your race.
Kit List
- Roadworthy gravel, cyclocross, or mountain bike
- Spare tube(s), pump, levers
- Helmet
- Suitable clothes and shoes
- Food and fluids to get you around your route
- Suncream
- Face Mask
- Hand sanitiser
- Clothes to change into
The routes are designed to be ridden on a gravel bike but a cyclocross bike or a lightweight XC mountain bike will be almost as quick.
E-mountain bikes are also welcome.
The ride is not suitable for road bikes & we recommend a minimum tyre width of 35mm.
Water & Aid Stations
There are water & aid stations on each course, with the exact number depending on your route. Each station will have water, gels and energy bars
Spectator Info
Spectators are welcome! However it is asked that you remain in your social bubbles or maintain social distancing of 2m.
FAQs
Is there somewhere I can leave my bag at the Devon Grit event?
No, there will be no bag drop at the Devon Grit. Please travel light, or leave your belongings in your vehicle.
Where can I find my results for the Devon Grit event?
While the Devon Grit is not a race, times will be available on the event website on the evening of the race at this link sportivaevents.co.uk/results.
How will I know the route for the Devon Grit?
This event is self-navigating. This is to prevent tampered race signs misguiding the participants. Please familiarise yourself with the route, and download the route to a device you can ride with. Almost all keen cyclists now have a Garmin or similar device suitable for navigating a route.
Are there age requirements to participate in the Devon Grit?
Yes, you must be 18 and over to enter the Extreme, 15 to enter the Full, 11+ (or 15 unaccompanied) to enter the Standard, and 9+ (or 15 unaccompanied) to enter the Mini.
Reviews
4.7
3 reviews
