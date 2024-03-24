Donut Duathlon Spring
1 / 4
1 +
Donut Duathlon Spring
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
Booked 4 times in the last week
£17 - £34
Booked 4 times in the last week
About
With a multitude of distances and races, this busy event has something for everyone - from those just beginning their triathlon journey to experienced athletes. Push yourself to a new PB on the fast, flat bike course and earn a donut at the finish line.
Start & Mini , Tristar 1 & 2, Supersprint/Go Tri, and 3 more
View details
Sun, Mar 24, 2024
View logistics
Paignton, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Sportiva Events.
Where and when
Location
Torbay Velopark, Torbay Velopark, Penwill Way, Paignton TQ4 5JR, UK
Start times
Sunday, Mar 24, 2024
Start & Mini : 10:00 AMTristar 1 & 2: 10:25 AMSupersprint/Go Tri: 11:00 AMTristar 3: 11:00 AMSprint: 12:15 PMSprint Team Relay: 12:30 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Donut Duathlon Spring
Sprint
5km
15km
2.5km
£34
Supersprint/Go Tri
2.5km
7.5km
1.25km
£30
Tristar 3
2.5km
7.5km
1.25km
£23
Tristar 1 & 2
1.25km
6km
0.625km
£20
Route information
Begin your season with this event taking place at the Torbay Velopark, the only outdoor closed road circuit in Devon and Cornwall and host to numerous amateur and professional cycling events.
The venue offers a fast, flat and completely traffic-free duathlon course. Enjoy a flat parkland run and a fast ride on the smooth tarmac of the Velopark, followed by a shorter run to finish. The improved route now includes a longer bike ride of 19.5k.
This is a family-friendly event, with a range of races for all age groups and abilities, including those just beginning their duathlon journey. All participants will receive a medal and donut upon finishing.
What's included
- Unique finisher's medal
- Professional chip timing with transition splits
- Traffic-free course
- Free event photography
- Donuts for all finishers
- Podium medals for the top finishers
- Personalised race number (entries 2 weeks before the race)
- Secure transition
- Numbered racking
- Professional First Aid
- Toilets
- Public liability insurance
- Caterers
How to get there
Torbay Velopark, Torbay Velopark, Penwill Way, Paignton TQ4 5JR, UKGet full directions
By Car
Torbay Velopark is a 45-minute drive from Exeter, lying just off both the A380 and A385.
There is plenty of parking in the Leisure Centre car park but you do need to pay for it. There is some free parking available starting a few hundred metres from the Leisure Centre.
By Public Transport
The nearest station is Paignton, which is a 20-minute walk or short journey on the 12 or 23 buses away. Paignton has regular services to Exmouth.
Event day logistics
09:00 Registration opens for Start & Mini, Tristar 1 and Tristar 2
09:30 Registration opens for Go Tri and Tristar 3
10:00 Start & Mini race starts
10:25 TriStar 1 and TriStar 2 races start
11:00 TriStar 3 and Supersprint/GoTri races start
12:15 Sprint race starts
12:30 Sprint Team Relay race starts
Race Pack
You must collect your race pack on the day of the event. You will not receive anything in the post. Please collect your race pack at least 30 minutes before your race starts.
Kit List
For this event any roadworthy bike will do: MTBs, hybrids or road bikes are all fine. In the Sprint race, only drafting is permitted. As some people don’t own a road bike we are allowing TT/triathlon bikes.
FAQs
Will the Donut Duathlon Spring races be timed, and how can I find out my result?
All of Sportiva's races are professionally chip-timed with RFID chips and offer splits for each component of the race and for T1 and T2. Results are available on the day.
Can I wear headphones/earphones for the Donut Duathlon Spring?
No, for your own safety, you will not be allowed to wear headphones/earphones.
Will I receive my race pack in the post for the Donut Duathlon Spring?
No, you will not receive anything in the post for this event. You must collect your race pack on the day at the registration desk. It is recommended to register at least 30 minutes before your race starts to minimise stress and maximise enjoyment.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.
Running in London Parks
£17 - £34