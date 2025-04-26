East Yorkshire Half Marathon & 10k 2025

09:00 Half Marathon starts

09:30 10k starts

Please ensure you arrive with enough time to park, collect your race packs and warm up.

Spaces

Entries to this race are limited and will sell out fast, so sign up early to avoid disappointment!

Age Requirements

All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event to enter the Half Marathon and 15 and older on the day of the event to enter the 10k.

Race Packs

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.

Headphones

It is not recommended that you wear headphones during the race so you stay alert to what is going on around you and hear the encouragement from marshals and spectators

Race Results

Your race timings will be published on RunThrough results page after the race.