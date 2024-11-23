Early bird price release!
Edinburgh 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
£10
Edinburgh 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
About
Sign up for a MoRun set in Edinburgh this November. This is a fun-filled day out for all the family, all in support of the only charity tackling men’s health on a global scale, year round - Movember. Come along to soak up the positive vibes, see some funky fancy dress and earn a finisher's medal.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
Sat, Nov 23, 2024
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
4.5(25 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Holyrood Park, Queen's Dr, Edinburgh EH8 8HG, UK
Start times
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Edinburgh 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Undulating Terrain: Roads One lap: 5k
The MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Run around the historic Holyrood Park and take part in this year's Edinburgh MoRun. The route stays on roads throughout but has some breathtaking scenic views of the iconic Arthur's Seat and over Edinburgh. The course is hilly, especially for the first 2 kilometres, but is suitable for buggy runners and wheelchairs.
Organizer route images
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Holyrood Park, Queen's Dr, Edinburgh EH8 8HG, UKGet full directions
The Park is easily accessed on foot, by public transport, or there are cycle networks. Please not that off-road cycling is not permitted in the Park.
Parking
Please park your car in one of the Car Parks or spaces outside of the park. As parking may be limited, please plan your journey to arrive in plenty of time before the race.
Please note that parking will not be available at the South Approach carpark where because this is used for event team set up and is where the medical team will be located. Parking is available near Holyrood Palace (Broad Pavement).
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up! It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is). You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race. Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course.
There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
Reviews
4.5
25 reviews
Stunning scenery
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
