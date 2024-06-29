English Riviera Swim
1 / 2
English Riviera Swim
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
£24 - £44
About
Spend a summer day at the seaside at this endurance sport festival held on the beach. Choose to participate in a sea swim in warm waters, picturesque views, and a good dose of healthy competition. Bring the whole family and enjoy the epic setting and atmosphere.
1500m Sea Swim, 750m Sea Swim and 3000m Sea Swim
View details
Sun, Jun 30, 2024
View logistics
Torquay, United Kingdom
View location
4.8(4 Reviews)
All reviews
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
Official booking partner
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
😍
Scenery
Based on location and reviews
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with Sportiva Events.
Where and when
Location
Torre Abbey Sands, Torbay Rd, Torquay TQ2 5HA, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
1500m Sea Swim: 10:00 AM750m Sea Swim: 10:00 AM3000m Sea Swim: 11:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for English Riviera Swim
1500m Sea Swim
1.5km
£42
750m Sea Swim
0.75km
£24
3000m Sea Swim
3km
£44
Route information
All events take entrants along a fantastic sea swim in the warm and sheltered waters of Goodrington Sands.
Wetsuits
Wetsuits will be compulsory if the temperature is below 14C. If the water temperature is below 11.9C we will shorten the swim(s) to 500 metres. If the temperature is below 11C the swim will be cancelled.
Visit the [English Riviera Triathlon (https://www.letsdothis.com/gb/e/english-riviera-triathlon-and-beach-swim-164603) enter the triathlon event taking place the same day.
What's included
- Finishers medals for all + podium medals
- Free silicone Swim hats
- Professional event photographs*
- Special embroidered beanie
- Toilets
- Public liability insurance
- Chip timing
- Professional First Aid
- Full water safety team & Safety boat from Teignmouth Surf Livesaving Club
How to get there
Torre Abbey Sands, Torbay Rd, Torquay TQ2 5HA, UKGet full directions
Parking
There will be plenty of parking at the event.
Event day logistics
10:00 1500m and 750m Sea Swims start
11:00 3000m Sea Swim starts
Age Requirements
All entrants must be the following ages to enter the event:
- 13 and older to enter the 750m Sea Swim
- 13 and older to enter the 1500m Sea Swim
- 14 and older to enter the 3000m Sea Swim
FAQs
Will there be toilets or changing facilities at the English Riviera Swims?
Yes, there will be toilets at the event.
Where is there parking for the English Riviera Swims?
There is plenty of paid parking near the beach.
How old do I have to be to enter the English Riviera Swims?
All entrants must be 13 and older to enter the 750m Sea Swim and the 1500m Sea Swim, and 14 and older to enter the 3000m Sea Swim
Reviews
4.8
4 reviews
Running in London Parks
£24 - £44