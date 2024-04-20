Exmouth Triathlon
Exmouth Triathlon
About
Exmouth Triathlon is yet another amazing race put on by Sportiva Events and what better location than Devon. With 7 races of varying distance and difficulty there is something here for everyone. Come down for the warm indoor swim or for the finisher's medal.
Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Aquabike, Sprint Aquathlon, and 4 more
Sun, Apr 21, 2024
Exmouth, United Kingdom
3.9(4 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Exmouth Leisure Centre, Exmouth EX8 1DB, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
Sprint Triathlon: 8:00 AMSprint Aquabike: 8:00 AMSprint Aquathlon: 8:00 AMTriStar 3 Aquathlon (Ages 13 and 14): 8:00 AMTriStar 2 Aquathlon (Ages 11 and 12): 8:00 AMTriStar 1 Aquathlon (Ages 9 and 10): 8:00 AMNovice Race: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Exmouth Triathlon
Sprint Triathlon
0.4km
20km
5km
£45
Novice Race
0.3km
10km
2.5km
£30
Sprint Aquabike
0.4km
20km
£40
Sprint Aquathlon
0.4km
5km
£40
Route information
With a selection of races on offer, this event is perfect for triathletes of all levels - from novices to seasoned competitors.
The triathlon routes all begin with a pool-based swim at the Exmouth Leisure Centre. This is followed by a bike section taking participants along the seafront and along country lanes towards Woodbury Common. The final portion of the races features a run with stunning views along the Exe Estuary path, which is completely flat. Tri Stars Aquathons Tri Stars aquathons will start in the pool, swimming their laps with support from family and friends. They then take on an out and back run along the Exe Estuary Trail. The distance varies according to age group. Sprint Starting with 16 lengths of the 25m pool, participants will then head outside for an out and back bike route around country lanes. The route then finishes with a stunning flat run up the Exe Estuary Trail and takes you across the finish line. Swim Bike Run
Starting with 12 lengths of the 25m pool, participants then head outside for an out and back 10k bike route around the country lanes. You will finish with a 2.5k flat run.
Aquabike
Starting with 16 lengths of the 25m pool, participants will then head outside for an out and back bike route around country lanes.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Silicone swim hat on request
- Finisher's medal
- Professional chip timing
- Podium medals
- Clearly marked and marshalled course
- First aid teams
- Toilets and showers
How to get there
Exmouth Leisure Centre, Exmouth EX8 1DB, UK
Car: There will be parking at the venue.
Event day logistics
Schedule
06:00 Registration opens
08:00 All races start (apart from Swim Bike Run)
09:00 Swim Bike Run starts
For each event registration opens 1 hour 30 minutes before the start of the event.
There will also be a race briefing 5 minutes before the start so please ensure you are there with enough time.
Spectator Info
Encourage your family and friends to get down to cheer you on. It helps boost your morale and creates an awesome race atmosphere.
FAQs
Is the event affiliated with British Triathlon and do I need a day membership?
All Sportiva Events triathlons are British Triathon affiliated and listed on britishtriathlon.org/. If you do not have annual membership you will need to buy a day membership to take part (£4 in advance, £5 on the day or £1 if you are aged under 20 on 31st December of the year of competition.
What sort of bike should I bring for this event?
Almost any roadworthy bike is suitable, but if you have any concerns at all please give Sportiva Events a call to confirm.
Will there be somewhere to shower at the event?
There will be showers at the event.
Reviews
4 reviews
