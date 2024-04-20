Exmouth Triathlon

With a selection of races on offer, this event is perfect for triathletes of all levels - from novices to seasoned competitors.

The triathlon routes all begin with a pool-based swim at the Exmouth Leisure Centre. This is followed by a bike section taking participants along the seafront and along country lanes towards Woodbury Common. The final portion of the races features a run with stunning views along the Exe Estuary path, which is completely flat. Tri Stars Aquathons Tri Stars aquathons will start in the pool, swimming their laps with support from family and friends. They then take on an out and back run along the Exe Estuary Trail. The distance varies according to age group. Sprint Starting with 16 lengths of the 25m pool, participants will then head outside for an out and back bike route around country lanes. The route then finishes with a stunning flat run up the Exe Estuary Trail and takes you across the finish line. Swim Bike Run

Starting with 12 lengths of the 25m pool, participants then head outside for an out and back 10k bike route around the country lanes. You will finish with a 2.5k flat run.

Aquabike

Starting with 16 lengths of the 25m pool, participants will then head outside for an out and back bike route around country lanes.