Fulham 10k
Fulham 10k
About
Explore the best of Fulham with RunThrough's brand new Fulham 10k. The closed road route takes you through the heart of Fulham and Parsons Green, taking in views of Stamford Bridge as you run. Come to earn your finisher medal.
10k, 10k incl. Event T-Shirt and Group of 6 Booking
Sun, Nov 17, 2024
London, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Eel Brook Common, New Kings Rd, London SW6 4PT, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
10k: 9:00 AM10k incl. Event T-Shirt: 9:00 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Fulham 10k
10k
10km
£36
10k incl. Event T-Shirt
10km
£48
Group of 6 Booking
10km
£26.67
Route information
Starting and finishing at Eel Brook Common, you will take a closed road route around the sights of Fulham. You will pass Stamford Bridge, home of Premier League football club Chelsea FC, and around the centre of Fulham and Parsons Green.
What's included
- Finisher medal
- Chip timing
- Event photography
- Post-run snacks and water
How to get there
Eel Brook Common, New Kings Rd, London SW6 4PT, UK
Parsons Green is the closest tube station to the race start.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k starts
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 15 or older on the day of the event.
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Refreshments
There will be water and post-race goodies available at the finish line.
Reviews
Running in London Parks
