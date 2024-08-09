Galloway ReCycle Sportive
Galloway ReCycle Sportive
About
Experience the beautiful Galloway hills from two wheels in this sportive cycle. With three distances to choose from, there is something for everyone. Pass lochs and ride along the coast to Kirkcudbright, catching breathtaking views on your way. Run by volunteers, all money raised goes to charity.
Medium Route, Long Route and Short Route
Sat, Aug 10, 2024
Kirkcudbright, United Kingdom
4.8(107 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
St Mary St, Kirkcudbright DG6, UK
Start times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
Medium Route: 8:30 AMLong Route: 8:30 AMShort Route: 9:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Galloway ReCycle Sportive
Short Route
30mi
£25
Medium Route
67mi
£35
Long Route
78mi
£35
Route information
Starting and finishing at the Kirkcudbright Church Hall in St Mary Street all three of these routes take riders through a variety of quiet, beautiful scenery along the coast, beside lochs, through woodland and up and down some fantastic hills.
All routes will be clearly way-marked and marshalled to ensure you stay on the correct course.
Route 78 starts in Kirkcudbright (caution) and follows the B727 northeast through Gelston bearing left signposted Dalbeattie joining the A745 at Buittle where turn left into Castle Douglas. Right at the roundabout (caution) then immediately left at the pedestrian crossing. Forward at the next crossroad through Clarebrand then down (caution) to Old Bridge of Urr where you turn left when joining the B794 then left again when joining the A712. Continue through Corsock and Balmaclellan to join the A713 (caution) at Ken Bridge turn right and then immediately left into New Galloway. In the town centre (Feed station) turn right (caution) onto the A762, left at Glenlee (by the bridge) then left again up the hill before the Power Station. Turning left onto the A712 and Queens Way returning to New Galloway. At New Galloway trun right. At Laurieston turn left onto the B795, crossing the bottom of Loch Ken at Glenlochar to turn right onto the A713 (caution) into Castle Douglas (café and refreshments available). Right in the town centre out alongside Carlingwark Loch left passing Threave House entrance and on to Gelston. Across the crossroads and down to join the A711, turn right and follow on through Auchencairn and Dundrennan with fabulous views over the Solway with the mountains of the Lake District in the distance and finish back in Kirkcudbright.
Route 67 starts in Kirkcudbright (caution) and follows the B727 northeast through Gelston bearing left signposted Dalbeattie joining the A745 at Buittle where turn left into Castle Douglas. Right at the roundabout (caution) then immediately left at the pedestrian crossing. Forward at the next crossroad through Clarebrand then down (caution) to Old Bridge of Urr where you turn left when joining the B794 then left again when joining the A712. Continue through Corsock and Balmaclellan to join the A713 (caution) at Ken Bridge turn right and then immediately left into New Galloway. Follow A762 through the town centre and follow this road along the west side of the picturesque Loch Ken to Laurieston where we Turn left on the B795. Crossing the bottom of Loch Ken at Glenlochar to turn right on to the A713 (caution) into Castle Douglas (café and refreshments available). Right in the town centre out alongside Carlingwark Loch left passing Threave House entrance and on to Gelston. Across the crossroads and down to join the A711, turn right and follow on through Auchencairn and Dundrennan with fabulous views over the Solway with the mountains of the Lake District in the distance and finish back in Kirkcudbright.
Route 30 starts in Kirkcudbright (caution) and follows the B727 northeast through Gelston bearing left signposted Castle Douglas. Turn left opposite the Douglas Arms Hotel and left again alongside Carlingwark Loch, left passing Threave House entrance and on to Gelston. Across the crossroads and down to join the A711, turn right and follow on through Auchencairn and Dundrennan with fabulous views over the Solway with the mountains of the Lake District in the distance and finish back in Kirkcudbright.
What's included
- Certificate with finishing time
- Feed Stations
- Timing
- Support vehicles on patrol in case of problems
- Post-race food
- Broom wagon to bring you back if you "just can't go on", for mechanical or other reasons
How to get there
St Mary St, Kirkcudbright DG6, UK
By Public Transport
Unfortunately, this location is not very easily accessible by public transport. Dumfries is the closest station to Kirkcudbright Church Hall. There are a number of bus services that will get you close to the start, however, if travelling by public transport, please expect delays and allow plenty of time to arrive.
Event day logistics
07:45 Long and Medium route registration opens
08:30 - 09:00 Long and Medium routes starts
09:00 Short route registration opens
09:30 - 10:00 Short route starts
15:00 Finish cut-off
Cut-off Time
There is a cut-off time for riders to cross the finish at 3pm.
Feed Stations
Feed stations will be set up along the routes and food will also be available at the finish.
FAQs
Will there be feed stations on the route at the Galloway ReCycle Sportive?
Yes, feed stations will be set up along the routes, providing snacks and water. Food will also be available at the finish.
Does the money for the Galloway ReCycle Sportive event go to charity?
Yes, since this event is organised and run by volunteers, it means the money raised from this goes straight to charity.
What time does the short route for the Galloway ReCycle Sportive start?
The short route is due to start between 09:30 am and 10:00 am.
Reviews
4.8
107 reviews
£25 - £35