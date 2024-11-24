Early bird price release!
Glasgow 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Glasgow 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
About
Join this family-favourite event in the Glasgow MoRun. With four races on offer, a fancy dress competition and medals for all finishers, this is an event you won't want to miss. Come along to get silly as you jog around the flat course dressed in your funkiest and silliest costumes.
Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, and 1 more
Sun, Nov 24, 2024
Saltmarket, United Kingdom
4.6(60 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Glasgow Green, Greendyke St, Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5DB, UK
Start times
Sunday, Nov 24, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:30 AM10k: 10:00 AM5k: 10:00 AM1.5k Mini MoRun: 11:30 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Glasgow 1.5k, 5k, 10k & Half Marathon MoRun
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£25
10k
10km
£20
5k
5km
£20
1.5k Mini MoRun
1.5km
£10
Route information
Elevation: Flat Terrain: Paths One lap: 5k
MoRun events proudly support Movember, the only charity tackling men's health on a global scale, year round.
Glasgow's Movember takes place in Glasgow Green, the city's oldest park.
The route will be mainly flat and is suitable for buggy running and wheelchair users. The 5k is one lap, the 10k is two laps and the half marathon has an initial 1.1k loop before 4 full laps of the course.
What's included
- MoRunning Medal
- MoRunning Headband
- Chip-timed results
- Way-marked route
- Marshalled course
- Bag-drop
- Water station
- Sweets at the finish
- Toilets
How to get there
Glasgow Green, Greendyke St, Saltmarket, Glasgow G1 5DB, UKGet full directions
Parking
There is parking in the CSA carpark which is onsite by the business park. Please ensure you plan your journey to arrive with plenty of time to spare.
Event day logistics
08:00 Registration opens
09:30 Half Marathon starts
10:00 5k & 10k races start
11:30 Mini MoRun starts
*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before your race to allow plenty of time to park, collect your race pack, attach your race number, drop any bags you may have, and warm up.
Race Packs
Race packs will be collected on the day from the event hub. You will receive your race number, timing chip, safety pins and dedicated headband.
Bag Drop
There will be a bag drop facility available next to the registration tents. It is asked by the event organiser to pack as lightly as possible as space in this bag drop area is extremely limited.
Though this area is manned at all times, it is recommended to leave any valuables at home.
Fancy Dress Competition
This is a fancy dress event, with special prizes for the best costume, so don't forget to dress up! It is especially encouraged to draw on or wear a fake moustache (unless you've grown one already, that is). You will receive your free MoRunning Headband in your race pack, so make sure to put it on before the race. Please make sure that your Bib race number is fully visible on the outside.
The fancy dress competition will take place for the adults at 09:15am. If you want to be in the Fancy dress showdown make sure you line up between the fancy dress flags by 09:15am latest.
There will also be spot prizes for best dressed Mini MoRunners.
On-Site Facilities
There are toilets available in the park next to the event hub.
Spectator Info
This is a great family event, with lots of silly fancy dress and groovy music, so it will be great fun to come and watch. You're more than welcome to come along and cheer your friends and family around the course.
There's also a strong charitable focus, so the more support the better.
FAQs
Am I allowed to wear headphones during the Glasgow MoRun?
Headphones are allowed, but you must make sure that you are aware of your surroundings and are able to hear instructions from marshals and fellow runners.
What are the age restrictions for the Glasgow MoRun?
Children are permitted to run in any of the events, as long as their parent/guardian is confident that they are able to finish the course. Parents/guardians must be responsible for their children at all times. The Mini Mo event is restricted to younger children aged 3-12.
Where do I get my race day photos for the Glasgow MoRun?
Photos from the event will be available to view and purchase one or two days after the event. You must enter your name and race number, so please make sure your race number is visible during the race. If your number is visible, you are guaranteed at least two photographs of you running on the day.
Is there anywhere I can leave my bags during the Glasgow MoRun?
Yes, a bag storage area is located by the registration area. However, space is very limited so please pack lightly. The bag storage gazebos will always be attended, but it is not recommended to bring anything valuable.
My child is entered in the Mini MoRun, can I run with them?
Yes, 1 adult may accompany their MiniMo free of charge. Theres no need to register the adult, however the medals are reserved for the kids.
Is there a cut-off time to complete the MoRuns?
There is typically a 1.5 hour cut-off to complete the event.
