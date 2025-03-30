Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k - 2025
Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k - 2025
£23.33 - £46
About
Join RunThrough for this spring event in Gloucester Park. The closed road route will take you a lovely tour of Gloucester and Quedgeley, passing by the impressive Gloucester Cathedral. Come along for the fantastic atmosphere and all important finisher's medal.
Half Marathon, Half Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12), 10k, and 2 more
Sun, Mar 30, 2025
Gloucester, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Gloucester Pk, Gloucester GL1, UK
Start times
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
Half Marathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 AM10k: 9:00 AM10k inc T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k - 2025
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£34
Half Marathon inc T-Shirt (+£12)
13.1mi
£46
10k
10km
£30
10k inc T-Shirt (+£12)
10km
£42
Route information
The course follows a scenic route around the pedestrianised city centre streets, passing around Gloucester Cathedral, before heading out around Gloucester & Quedgeley along a closed road circuit and Sharpness Canal Path.
What's included
- Bespoke finisher's medal
- Chip timing
- Event photos
- Post-race refreshments
How to get there
Gloucester Pk, Gloucester GL1, UK
By Train
Gloucester is the nearest train station which is a short distance from the start location.
Parking
There are several public car parks in Gloucester, which are a short walk to the Park.
Event day logistics
09:00 Half Marathon and 10k start
Age Requirements
- 10k: Runners must be aged 15 or older
- Half Marathon: Runners must be aged 17 or older
Race Packs
You will be sent more information about where to collect your race packs closer to the event.
Refreshments
There will be water stations along the routes. Please bring your own bottle to avoid congestion on the course.
Bag Drop
There will be an informal bag drop area in the event village. Your baggage tag is attached to your race number, you simply tear it off and attach to your bag. To collect, show your number to the baggage tent staff and they will help you find your baggage.
FAQs
How old must I be to take part in the Gloucester Half Marathon and 10k?
All runners must be aged 15 or older for the 10k and 17 or older for the Half Marathon.
Where can I find my results for the Gloucester Half Marathon and 10k?
Results will be posted on the RunThrough website straight after the event.
Reviews
£23.33 - £46