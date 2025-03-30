Gloucester Half Marathon & 10k - 2025

09:00 Half Marathon and 10k start

Age Requirements

10k: Runners must be aged 15 or older

Half Marathon: Runners must be aged 17 or older

Race Packs

You will be sent more information about where to collect your race packs closer to the event.

Refreshments

There will be water stations along the routes. Please bring your own bottle to avoid congestion on the course.

Bag Drop

There will be an informal bag drop area in the event village. Your baggage tag is attached to your race number, you simply tear it off and attach to your bag. To collect, show your number to the baggage tent staff and they will help you find your baggage.