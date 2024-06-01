Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k
Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k
£30
4.7
About
Race around historic Greenwich Park, taking in the amazing scenery and views over London. With both 5k and 10k options, this event is perfect for beginners. Come for your bespoke finisher's medal and goody bag!
5k and 10k
Sun, Jun 2, 2024
London, United Kingdom
4.7(14 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Greenwich Park Bandstand, Great Cross Ave, London SE10 8EJ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Jun 2, 2024
5k: 10:00 AM10k: 10:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Greenwich Park Meridian 5k & 10k
5k
5km
1 Loop
£30
10k
10km
2 Loops
£30
Route information
Distance: 10k / 5k Terrain: Mixed terrain
Seize this opportunity to run around one of London's most renowned green spaces, Greenwich Park, and soak in the amazing views of central London, Canary Wharf, the O2 and the River Thames. Runners will also be able to glimpse the historic Royal Observatory, the National Maritime Museum and The Queens House.
Beginning and ending at the Bandstand in the heart of the park, this mixed-terrain route will take runners around a circular 5k lapped route, with 5k runners completing one lap, and 10k runners completing two.
Every kilometre from 1-5km and 1-10km will be accurately marked out with signposts. There will also be marshals stationed throughout the course to guide runners on the right course, as well as support you all the way to the finish.
The course will not be closed off so pay close attention to everything around you. Be aware of pedestrians, dogs and cyclists.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- 1m2go T-shirt
- Finisher's goodie bag
- Post-race snacks
- Event photography
- Chip-timed results
- Refreshments
- Fully-marked and marshalled course
How to get there
Greenwich Park Bandstand, Great Cross Ave, London SE10 8EJ, UK
Parking
There are several Pay & Display car parks located around the perimeter of Greenwich Park.
By Train
Greenwich Station is situated 0.4 miles from the park, which should take roughly 8 minutes to walk.
Event day logistics
10:00 Both races start
12:00 Event ends
*Please arrive with plenty of time before the start of your race to register, attach your race number and warm up.
Age Restrictions
You must be at least 11 years old to enter the 5k, and at least 15 years old to enter the 10k.
Bag Drop
There will be a gazebo secure area where you can leave your baggage, however, the organiser recommends you bring as little baggage as possible.
There is a baggage label attached to your race number that you can tear off and attach to your bag. To collect your bags, hand over your number to the baggage tent staff and they will help you find your baggage quickly.
Toilets
Greenwich Park itself has two sets of toilets, located a short walk from the start line, so it is recommended that you take this into account when you arrive, leaving plenty of time for you to make your way to the start.
Refreshments
There will be water and runners' snacks provided at the 5k point of the race. There will also be water available at the finish alongside your medal and goodie bag.
Spectator Info
The wide open fields and accessibility of this park makes the perfect event for spectators to spot runners.
FAQs
Can I wear headphones/earphones during the Greenwich Park Meridian 5k and 10k races?
It is strongly recommended that you do not use earphones during the race as you need to pay close attention to everything around you such as pedestrians, dogs and cyclists.
What time will the Greenwich Park Meridian 5k and 10k races start?
Both races will start at 10:00.
Do I have to be UKA Affiliated in order to enter the Greenwich Park Meridian 5k and 10k races?
No, all runners are welcome to join in. Please note that non-members will be charged an extra £2 for entry.
Reviews
4.7
14 reviews
