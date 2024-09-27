Guardians of the CODRC
£21 - £42
About
This themed run is based in Coalport, with a route following the historic Silkin Way. Offering marathon and half marathon distances plus a virtual option, this is perfect for new and experienced runners alike. Come along for the friendly atmosphere and unique themed finisher's medal.
Marathon, Half Marathon and Virtual Run
Sat, Sep 28, 2024
Telford, United Kingdom
4.6(4 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Coalport Village Hall, 34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UK
Start times
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
Marathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon: 9:00 AMVirtual Run: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Guardians of the CODRC
Marathon
26.2mi
£40 - £42
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£36
Virtual Run
£21 - £25
Route information
This ever-popular, Guardians of the Galaxy-themed event is returning to Telford for its 8th year running. Starting from Coalport, runners can opt to run either a half marathon or full marathon.
The marathon route takes runners along the Silkin Way, which weaves through the heart of Telford to Brockton in the north. The Silkin Way is a tarmac footpath and cycle trail that follows disused railway lines and canal beds, giving an insight into Telford's industrial past. There will be an aid station at the halfway point, where you can refuel with cake and drinks before heading back the way towards Coalport. The half marathon follows a similar route but turns back north of Oakengates to return to Coalport.
This race is also available to enter virtually - simply run your preferred distance wherever you like and then submit your results using Strava or Garmin.
What's included
- Finisher's medal
- Aid stations providing snacks and drinks
- Hot food
- Well-marked course
How to get there
Coalport Village Hall, 34 Coalport High St, Telford TF8 7HT, UKGet full directions
Parking
Limited parking is available at the event site, with further parking available at Coalport China Museum (charges may apply).
Event day logistics
09:00 All races start
Age Requirements
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
Race Instructions
Full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
The organisers reserve the right to move the venue of the event to a different location.
FAQs
How old do I have to be to enter the Guardians of the CODRC?
Entrants must be 18 and older to enter the event.
Is there parking at the Guardians of the CODRC?
Limited parking is available at the event site, with further parking available at Coalport China Museum (charges may apply)
Will I receive more information about the Guardians of the CODRC?
Yes, full race instructions will be emailed out to participants in the 7-10 days leading up to the event.
Reviews
4.6
4 reviews
