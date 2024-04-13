Haldon Heroic
Haldon Heroic
£32.50 - £45
About
Taking place in the surroundings of Haldon Forest, this event takes riders along gravel trails and country lanes for a scenic ride. Perfect for riders of all abilities, there are three distances on offer. Enter to get your hands on an exclusive event T-shirt and finisher's medal!
Mega, Medio and Micro
Sun, Apr 14, 2024
Kennford, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Exeter Racecourse, Kennford, Exeter EX6 7XS, UK
Start times
Sunday, Apr 14, 2024
Mega: 8:00 AMMedio: 8:10 AMMicro: 8:20 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Haldon Heroic
Micro
3mi
£32.50
Medio
34mi
£42.50
Mega
50mi
£45
Route information
Taking place in and around the stunning Haldon Forest, this CX/Gravel Ride event will start from the Exeter Racecourse and will take riders through the Forest and Teignbridge.
The Micro route (which also doubles as the start and finish of the two longer routes) will be fully marked. The Mega and Medio routes will be predominantly self-navigated. However, accurate, downloadable electronic routes will be provided by the organiser, or, alternatively, riders can follow the route on the RWGPS app.
The Micro route is a short course that takes riders from the Racecourse and along several gravel trails through the Forest, past Ranscombe, across Kate Brook and through the village of Harcombe.
The Medio route consists of 34 miles of cycling down bridleways, gravel tracks and lanes. Initially taking a similar route to the Micro course, riders will then head south towards the village of Luton. The route brings them into the east part of Haldon Forest, before concluding at the Racecourse.
The 50-mile-long Mega route takes participants all the way to Ideford and then into the town of Kingsteignton, at the head of the Teign Estuary. The course then continues east towards Luton and back into Haldon Forest, finishing at the Racecourse.
What's included
- Professional chip timing
- Finishers medals for all
- Quality event T-shirt
- Free event photographs
- GPX files & detailed route descriptions
- Event HQ (toilets, free parking, food)
- Feed stations
- Public liability insurance
- Professional First Aid
- Bike & rider recovery service
- Post-ride massage service
- Bike wash facilities
How to get there
Exeter Racecourse, Kennford, Exeter EX6 7XS, UK
Parking
There will be parking at Exeter Racecourse.
By Car
The start area will be at Exeter Racecourse. To get to the start, please follow directions to Kennford, Exeter, EX6 7XS.
Event day logistics
This is a rough guide to the logistics of the 2024 event. Details are subject to change.
08:00 Mega race starts
08:10 Medio race starts
08:20 Micro starts
Age Requirements
Riders must be aged 15 and above to participate in the Mega and Medio races, and 10 or older to ride in the Micro event.
Start Venue
The start venue will be at Exeter Racecourse, where there is plenty of parking available.
Race Pack
You'll be sent your race pack one week before the event. This will have everything you'll need on the day including your rider number and start time.
Late Registration
Late registration will incur a higher ticket price, with entry increasing by £5 on the Monday before the event. This reflects the on-the-day price.
Feed Station
There will be an opportunity to stop and take on refreshments on the Mega and Medio routes. This will operate as a takeaway service and there will be a park close by where you can take a break.
On-Site Facilities
There will be a race HQ where you'll find toilets, a bike wash bay and catering vans for any post-race refreshments.
Optional Extras
At race HQ you can also find a professional Sports Massage Therapist and can book a massage for a charge (this is not part of your entry fee).
There will be professional photographers taking pictures on this course, you can purchase a memento of your day as an optional extra.
FAQs
Can I register on the day for the Haldon Heroic?
It is advised that you register prior to the Monday before the event to avoid incurring the late registration fee of £5.
Are there any age restrictions for the Haldon Heroic?
You must be 15+ for the Mega and Medio routes, and 10+ for the Micro route.
How can I follow the Haldon Heroic route on my phone?
The route will be available on the free RWGPS app.
Reviews
£32.50 - £45