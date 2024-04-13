Haldon Heroic

Taking place in and around the stunning Haldon Forest, this CX/Gravel Ride event will start from the Exeter Racecourse and will take riders through the Forest and Teignbridge.

The Micro route (which also doubles as the start and finish of the two longer routes) will be fully marked. The Mega and Medio routes will be predominantly self-navigated. However, accurate, downloadable electronic routes will be provided by the organiser, or, alternatively, riders can follow the route on the RWGPS app.

The Micro route is a short course that takes riders from the Racecourse and along several gravel trails through the Forest, past Ranscombe, across Kate Brook and through the village of Harcombe.

The Medio route consists of 34 miles of cycling down bridleways, gravel tracks and lanes. Initially taking a similar route to the Micro course, riders will then head south towards the village of Luton. The route brings them into the east part of Haldon Forest, before concluding at the Racecourse.

The 50-mile-long Mega route takes participants all the way to Ideford and then into the town of Kingsteignton, at the head of the Teign Estuary. The course then continues east towards Luton and back into Haldon Forest, finishing at the Racecourse.