RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
£30 - £48
4.5
About
Take part in one of the biggest and most scenic 10k's next May with the RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k. Join the thousands of others who take to the flat route each year and enjoy exploring the historic grounds.
10k, Group of 6 and 10k + T-Shirt (£12)
Sun, May 12, 2024
Molesey, United Kingdom
4.5(264 Reviews)
Where and when
Location
Hampton Court Palace, Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU, UK
Start times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
10k: 9:00 AMGroup of 6: 9:00 AM10k + T-Shirt (£12): 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for RunThrough Hampton Court Palace 10k 2024
10k
10km
£36
Group of 6
10km
£30
10k + T-Shirt (£12)
10km
£48
Route information
Terrain: Paved paths Elevation: Flat
The event starts and finishes in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace.
One of the main benefits that Hampton Court Palace has for running is being placed next to the River Thames. This means that ground around and inside the Palace is flat, making it the perfect event for a PB.
One thing for sure, is that you will be hard pushed to find a more scenic event in the UK.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Unique Finisher's Medal
- Chip-timed results
- Course marshals
- Way-marked route
- Fruit and flapjacks
- Official event photography
How to get there
Hampton Court Palace, Hampton Ct Way, Molesey, East Molesey KT8 9AU, UK
By Train
Hampton Court Station is just 35 minutes from London Waterloo Trains run every half an hour.
By Bus
There are a number of bus routes from Kingston and Richmond which are listed below:
- 111
- 216
- 411
- 461
- 513
- R68
By Car
The palace postcode is KT8 9AU. The palace is located on the A308 and is well signposted from all the major local roads; drivers should follow the brown tourist attraction road signs.
Parking
Please note that there is no parking inside the Palace grounds on the day of the event.
Event day logistics
09:00 10k starts
10:30 Cut-off time
Please ensure you arrive in plenty of time in order to complete the registration process. More information about race day specifics will be sent out to those registered.
Cut-off Time
There will be a strict 90 minute cut-off time in place at the event.
Water Stations
Water stations will be located approximately every 3 miles.
Race Packs
All race packs will be sent out in the post and should arrive with you the week before the event. Any international entries will be able to collect race packs within the event village on the morning of the event.
FAQs
Where can I see my results for the Hampton Court Palace 10k?
Results will be available at https://www.runthrough.co.uk/
Where will the water stations be at the Hampton Court Palace 10k?
There will be water stations approximately every 3 miles.
How old do I have to be to enter the Hampton Court Palace 10k?
All entrants must be 15 and older to enter.
Reviews
4.5
264 reviews
Running in London Parks
£30 - £48