Hawks Fast Break 5K

6:30am Doors Open / Number Pick-Up

7:30am ATL Dance performance/Warm up

8am 5K starts

8:15am 5K start line closes

8:45am Awards ceremony/Hawks performances

9:15am 5K course closes

9:30am 5K festivities close

Hawks Game Vouchers

Vouchers are eligible for select Atlanta Hawks home games beginning on 11/21/23. Please see below for that list of games where the $25 voucher can fully cover a ticket starting 11/21/23

Tuesday, November 21st vs. Indiana Pacers

Wednesday, November 22nd vs. Brooklyn Nets

Monday, December 18th vs. Detroit Pistons

Wednesday, January 3rd vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Wednesday, January 10th vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Wednesday, January 17th vs. Orlando Magic

Monday, February 12th vs. Chicago Bulls

Sunday, February 25th vs. Orlando Magic

Tuesday, February 27th vs. Utah Jazz

Wednesday, March 6th vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Wednesday, March 27th vs. Portland Trail-Blazers

Wednesday, April 3rd vs. Detroit Pistons

Wednesday, April 10th vs. Charlotte Hornets

Participants will receive a ticketing email roughly one week after registering. The email will contain a unique voucher code and instructions for redemption. The runner's voucher may be applied towards any qualifying game offering a $25 ticket. Using the voucher for any other select game offered would require participants to pay the remaining difference. Ticket pricing and inventory are subject to change.

*Participants can purchase additional tickets upon redemption of runner voucher.