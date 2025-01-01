Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition
Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition
£25 - £125
About
Beat the winter blues with this virtual running challenge over the month of January. Run a minimum of 31 miles over 31 days, wherever and whenever you like, and get your hands on a fantastic finisher's medal. Take on the challenge with friends or run solo to see if you can break the 500 mile mark.
UK Solo Entry, International Solo Entry, UK Team of 5 Entry, and 3 more
Wed, Jan 1, 2025
United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Start times
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
UK Solo Entry: 12:01 AMInternational Solo Entry: 12:01 AMUK Team of 5 Entry: 12:01 AMInternational Team 5 Entry: 12:01 AMUK Team of 2: 12:01 AMInternational Team of 2 Entry: 12:01 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition
UK Solo Entry
£25
International Solo Entry
£39
UK Team of 5 Entry
£99
International Team 5 Entry
£125
Route information
Take on the ultimate challenge this New Year by seeing how far you can run in the month of January in this virtual event. Run outside on trails or footpaths or inside on a treadmill, wherever and whenever you like! Set yourself a distance target and see if you can meet or beat it.
Beginning at 00:01 on the 1st of January and ending at midnight on the 31st of January, this virtual challenge entails running at least 31 miles (1 mile a day) throughout the month, submitting your results before midday on the 1st of February. Include your mileage from any other event you run in January and give your total monthly distance. Results can be submitted either via Strava or email. This race is available to enter solo or in a team.
Challenge yourself by aiming to complete the All 4 Seasons Series, with Winter (January), Spring (April), Summer (July) and Autumn (October) events. Taking part in all four events will automatically enter you into the Grand Slam, giving you the chance to get your hands on a Grand Slam Buckle.
What's included
- Fantastic finisher's medal guaranteed
- Champion's trophy for top distances
- Gold medal for achieving 500 mile distance
How to get there
United KingdomGet full directions
This event is virtual, and can therefore be completed anywhere in the world!
Event day logistics
1st January
00:01 Challenge begins
31st January
23:59 Challenge ends
Age Restrictions
Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult when taking part.
Submitting Your Results
Results must be submitted before midday on the 1st of February, giving your total monthly distance. These can be submitted either via Strava or email.
FAQs
How do I submit my results for the Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition?
Results can be submitted by joining Ultra Running's Strava group or by emailing the organiser.
How far do I have to run for the Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition?
To complete the challenge, you must run a minimum of 31 miles over the month - that's only 1 mile per day.
How old do I have to be to participate in the Virtual How Far Can You Go - Winter Edition?
Under 18s can enter this challenge, but must be accompanied by an adult.
Reviews
£25 - £125