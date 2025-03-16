HSW Solicitors Nantwich 10k 2025

09:00 10k starts

10:30 Cut-off time

*Please arrive at least 45-60 minutes before the start of the race to allow plenty of time to park, register, collect your race pack and warm up.

Age Requirements

Entrants must be 15 and older to enter the event.

Cut-off Time

There will be a race cut-off time of 90 minutes as this is a closed road event.

Race Packs

Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.