Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Humber Bridge Half Marathon
About
Come along to the Humber Bridge Half Marathon to put your summer training to the test. The undulating, closed road route takes you over Humber Bridge twice, offering fantastic views of the river.
Half Marathon, Half Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12) and Group of 6 Booking
Sun, Sep 29, 2024
Hessle, United Kingdom
Where and when
Location
Tranby House, Heads Ln, Hessle HU13 0JQ, UK
Start times
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
Half Marathon: 9:00 AMHalf Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12): 9:00 AMGroup of 6 Booking: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Humber Bridge Half Marathon
Half Marathon
13.1mi
£30
Half Marathon + Event T-Shirt (+£12)
13.1mi
£42
Group of 6 Booking
13.1mi
£26.67
Route information
This undulating half marathon takes runners on a mostly closed road route, starting and finishing at Hessle School.
What's included
- Chip timing
- Finisher medal
- Event photography
- Water stations
- Post-run snacks
How to get there
Tranby House, Heads Ln, Hessle HU13 0JQ, UKGet full directions
Please note there will be a number of road closures for this event so we recommend using public transport where possible or car sharing.
Event day logistics
09:00 Half Marathon starts
Age Requirements
All runners must be aged 17 or older on the day of the event.
Race Packs
Race Packs must be collected on the day of the event, before the start of your race, from registration. Please be aware that you will not receive anything in the post.
Bag Drop
There will be a secure area where you can leave your baggage. Your baggage tag will be attached to your race number. Please bring as little as possible.
Reviews
£26.67 - £42