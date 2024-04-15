The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is called Atlanta's greatest day by many and known as the world's largest 10K road race by all. July 4, 2024 is the 55th Running of the iconic race and there's no better way to prepare than by training with Atlanta Track Club. Whether this is your first Peachtree, you're aiming for a top 1,000 finisher mug, or you're focusing on maintaining your fitness through the spring and summer, Atlanta Track Club's In-Training for Peachtree program will prepare you for your best Peachtree. The 11-week science-based training program combines structured long workouts with additional midweek workouts to help you reach your goals, either with the support of a group or without having to leave your neighborhood.