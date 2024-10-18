Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham
About
The world’s largest and best Inflatable 5k has got even Bigger, Bouncier and Better! Tackling 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5k distance, combined with five pumping music zones to motivate you around the course, this years Inflatable 5k is the most epic yet! With four different distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k, 15k - to choose from, the whole family can take part!
5k, 2.5k, 10k, and 1 more
Sat, Oct 19, 2024
Cheltenham, United Kingdom
5(2 Reviews)
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Evesham Rd, Cheltenham GL50 4SH, UK
Start times
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
5k: 9:00 AM2.5k: 9:00 AM10k: 9:00 AM15k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham
5k
5km
2.5k
2.5km
10k
10km
15k
15km
Route information
With massive obstacles, this wildly popular event has been accurately coined the UK's best Inflatable 5k obstacle course.
'Participants will be taken over obstacles, ranging from 'The Crawler', 'Bish Bash', and 'The Demon', with some running in between.
Each lap is 2.5k long, giving entrants the opportunity to revisit their favourite obstacles each lap.
Organizer route images
What's included
- 🏅 Finisher's Medal
- 🧦 Finisher's socks
- 🎁 Neck Buff
- 👏 Personalised certificate
- 🩹 First aid cover
- 💧 On-course refreshments
- 🥳 Friendly marshals
How to get there
Evesham Rd, Cheltenham GL50 4SH, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is £5 per car, please have the exact change ready for the parking marshals.
Event day logistics
Age Requirements
The Inflatable 5k is welcome and open to children between 5 – 15 years old. All children under the age of 16 years must run with a participating adult (3:1 child: adult) ratio.
Event Packs
E-Tickets will be sent to participants 1-2 weeks before the event along with pre-event information which will be accessible via a clickable link.
Registration
As participants no longer receive their race packs/running bibs prior to the event date, they will now have their QR/E-ticket scanned at the event. They will be able to write down emergency contact details at the event centre. The helpdesk is now mainly for missing participant details, on-the-day purchases and any other enquiries.
Waves
On peak timings as follows for 2.5k, 5k, 10k and 15k – 09:00am, 09:30am, 10:00am, 10:30am, 11:00am, 11:30am at a charge of £1.90 per person.
*Please note: Any participants doing 10k or 15k can only run at PEAK times, due to the duration it will take them to complete the course.
Off peak timings as follows for 2.5k and 5k ONLY - 12:00pm, 12:30pm, 13:00pm, 13:30pm
*Certain events may have further afternoon slots
Group Entry
Groups of 4+ participants will receive 10% off their group booking, 10+ participants will receive 15% off their booking and for group bookings 20+ you can contact the UK Running Events booking team directly through email – bookings@ukrunningevents.co.uk
Event Information
Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your start time.
Spectator Info
Spectators will be allowed on-site during the event in the designated spectator area.
FAQs
Is there somewhere I can leave my bag at the Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham?
Unfortunately there won't be a bag drop at the event, so please leave your belongings in your car or at home.
Is there somewhere I can park during the Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham?
Yes, there is parking available for £5 per car which will be given to parking marshals on the day.
Is there water on the course at the Inflatable 5k – Cheltenham?
Yes, there will be a water station approximately halfway around the course.
Reviews
5.0
2 reviews
Friendly atmosphere
Family friendly
Good for beginners