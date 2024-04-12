Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)
1 / 11
8 +
Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
About
The world’s largest and best Inflatable 5k has got even Bigger, Bouncier and Better! Tackling 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5k distance, combined with five pumping music zones to motivate you around the course, this years Inflatable 5k is the most epic yet! With four different distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k, 15k - to choose from, the whole family can take part!
5k, 2.5k, 10k, and 1 more
View details
Sat, Apr 13, 2024
View logistics
Castle Donington, United Kingdom
View location
4.7(284 Reviews)
All reviews
Why Inflatable 5k?
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
📣
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with UK Running Events.
Where and when
Location
Donington Park Circuit, Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby DE74 2RP, UK
Start times
Waves start throughout the day
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Inflatable 5k - Donington Park (Derby)
5k
5km
2.5k
2.5km
10k
10km
15k
15km
Route information
Click here to see the event in action!
With massive obstacles, this wildly popular event has been accurately coined the UK's best Inflatable 5k obstacle course.
'Participants will be taken over obstacles, ranging from 'The Crawler', 'Bish Bash', and 'The Demon', with some running in between.
Each lap is 2.5k long, giving entrants the opportunity to revisit their favourite obstacles each lap.
Organizer route images
What's included
- Medal
- Finisher's gift
- Drinks
How to get there
Donington Park Circuit, Donington Park, Castle Donington, Derby DE74 2RP, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is £5 per car, please have the exact change ready for the parking marshals.
Event day logistics
09:00 - 14:30 Start times
Age Requirements
The Inflatable 5k is open to ages 5+, with children under 15 offered a discount at the time of booking.
All Children under the age of 16 must run with a participating adult on a maximum of a 3:1 ratio.
Event Packs
If you have entered in good time, your event pack will be sent out to you 1-2 weeks before the event, which includes your race number.
Entrants who have entered less than a week before the event will collect their race pack on the day.
Select Wave & FlexiWave Tickets
Entrants can choose different ticket types at checkout which mean the following:
- Select your own wave means you choose the way you start from (£2.50pp)
- Flexiwave: We'll choose your wave for you (no extra cost)
Registration
Because you will receive your event pack in the post you do not have to register on the day. Please write your emergency details on the back of your number, stick the number to your chest then you are ready to go.
Group Entry
Entrants can enter as a group for a discounted price. Use the form found on the event page to add each member of your team to the cart and the discount will be automatically applied to each entry when you have four or more runners in your cart.
Event Information
Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your start time.
Kit
- Sensible running shoes
- Long-sleeved top
Please bring a rain jacket if the weather is looking bad, and please feel free to come in fancy dress!
Spectator Info
Spectators will be allowed on-site during the event in the designated spectator area.
FAQs
How do I enter a group at the Inflatable 5k?
Use the form found on the event page to add each member of your team to the cart. The group discount will be automatically applied to each entry when you have four or more runners in your cart.
Is the Inflatable 5k a race?
The Inflatable 5k is not a race. This is all about having fun & taking part with friends & family.
What should I wear to the Inflatable 5k?
Want to get dressed up for the run? Go for it! UK Running Events would recommend light running clothing, including a long sleeved top and good running shoes. A rain jacket is also a good idea if there are wet conditions on the day.
Can I bring my friends and family to watch the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, but why not encourage them to enter and give it a go?! Please do also share a car if possible as parking may be limited at the venue.
Is there parking available at the Inflatable 5k?
Parking is charged £5 per car, please have change ready for the parking marshals.
Can I skip sections on the course at the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, if you don't feel like doing a particular obstacle, just walk around it.
Where do I collect my pre-ordered merchandise for the Inflatable 5k?
Merchandise must be collected on the event day from the merchandise tent.
Is there an age limit at the Inflatable 5k?
The inflatable 5k is open for ages 5 and up. Children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by a participating adult at all times (max 3 children per 1 adult).
Can you buy a ticket on the day at the Inflatable 5k?
Yes. On the day entries are available and are subject to on the day pricing.
What is included in my entry for the Inflatable 5k?
The entry pack (sent in the post or you can collect on the day) includes your stick on bib number. At the finish everyone gets a medal, running socks, multifunctional headscarf and an eat natural bar.
Will I receive any additional information before the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, UK Running Events will send out a pre-event information pack via e-mail one week before the event. This will include confirmation of your entry, direction maps with parking and venue details, & your start time.
Can I leave my bag somewhere while I take part in the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, there will be a bag drop at the event centre which costs £3 per bag.
Are dogs allowed at the Inflatable 5k?
Sorry, dogs are not allowed at the events. Guide dogs and assistance dogs are permitted.
What is included in the pack and processing fee for the Inflatable 5k?
Pack and processing fee is a Per Person fee, this includes: Transaction fees, the processing and sending out of the runners packs - which include items such as; runners bibs and event day instructions.
I am pregnant, can I run in the Inflatable 5k?
The organisers would advise against it, however, it is your responsibility to contact a medical professional regarding this.
I have lost my pack, can I still participate in the Inflatable 5k?
Yes! Please contact us with your entry ID and the organisers can arrange for a replacement pack to be collected on event day.
I have my bib number, do I need to register for the Inflatable 5k?
No. If you have your bib number you just need to turn up on the day, warm up and head on out when it gets to your wave time.
We are a charity, do you offer discounts?
Yes, discounts are available. Please contact the organiser for full information.
Is water provided on the course at the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, the event has a water station approximately halfway around the course.
Can I wear a gopro at the Inflatable 5k?
You are able to wear an action camera, yes. It is your own responsibility to keep this safe and undamaged.
What is FlexiWave?
The FlexiWave option offers any wave entry, selected by the organiser. Everyone in the same booking will be assigned the same wave time. This will be chosen for you one to two weeks before event day.
I can no longer attend, can I amend my booking?
You can transfer you booking to another person up to two weeks prior to the event, there is a £5 administration fee for this.
Can I run with a group of friends at the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, please make sure you all enter the same start wave.
Reviews
4.7
284 reviews