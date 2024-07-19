Inflatable 5k - Southampton Saturday

Age Requirements

The Inflatable 5k is open to ages 5+, with children under 15 offered a discount at the time of booking.

All Children under the age of 16 must run with a participating adult on a maximum of a 3:1 ratio.

Event Packs

You must collect your race pack on the day of the event.

Select Wave & FlexiWave Tickets

Entrants can choose different ticket types ​at checkout which mean the following:

Select your own wave means you choose the way you start from (£2.50pp)

Flexiwave: We'll choose your wave for you (no extra cost)

Registration

Because you will receive your event pack in the post you do not have to register on the day. Please write your emergency details on the back of your number, stick the number to your chest then you are ready to go.

Group Entry

Entrants can enter as a group for a discounted price. Use the form found on the event page to add each member of your team to the cart and the discount will be automatically applied to each entry when you have four or more runners in your cart.

Event Information

Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your start time.