Inflatable 5k - Swansea

Age Requirements

The Inflatable 5k is welcome and open to children between 5 – 15 years old. All children under the age of 16 years must run with a participating adult (3:1 child: adult) ratio.

Event Packs

E-Tickets will be sent to participants 1-2 weeks before the event along with pre-event information which will be accessible via a clickable link.

Registration

As participants no longer receive their race packs/running bibs prior to the event date, they will now have their QR/E-ticket scanned at the event. They will be able to write down emergency contact details at the event centre. The helpdesk is now mainly for missing participant details, on-the-day purchases and any other enquiries.

Waves

On peak timings as follows for 2.5k, 5k, 10k and 15k – 09:00am, 09:30am, 10:00am, 10:30am, 11:00am, 11:30am at a charge of £1.90 per person.

*Please note: Any participants doing 10k or 15k can only run at PEAK times, due to the duration it will take them to complete the course.

Off peak timings as follows for 2.5k and 5k ONLY - 12:00pm, 12:30pm, 13:00pm, 13:30pm

*Certain events may have further afternoon slots

Group Entry

Groups of 4+ participants will receive 10% off their group booking, 10+ participants will receive 15% off their booking and for group bookings 20+ you can contact the UK Running Events booking team directly through email – bookings@ukrunningevents.co.uk ExternalLink

Event Information

Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your start time.