Inflatable 5k - Swansea
About
The world’s largest and best Inflatable 5k has got even Bigger, Bouncier and Better! Tackling 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5k distance, combined with five pumping music zones to motivate you around the course, this years Inflatable 5k is the most epic yet! With four different distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k, 15k - to choose from, the whole family can take part!
5k, 2.5k, 10k, and 1 more
Sat, Sep 14, 2024
Swansea, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Singleton Park, Swansea, Sketty, Swansea SA2 8PP, UK
Start times
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
5k: 9:00 AM2.5k: 9:00 AM10k: 9:00 AM15k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Inflatable 5k - Swansea
5k
5km
2.5k
2.5km
10k
10km
15k
15km
Route information
Click here to see the event in action!
With massive obstacles, this wildly popular event has been accurately coined the UK's best Inflatable 5k obstacle course.
'Participants will be taken over obstacles, ranging from 'The Crawler', 'Bish Bash', and 'The Demon', with some running in between.
Each lap is 2.5k long, giving entrants the opportunity to revisit their favourite obstacles each lap.
What's included
- 🧦 Finisher's socks
How to get there
Singleton Park, Swansea, Sketty, Swansea SA2 8PP, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is £5 per car, please have the exact change ready for the parking marshals.
Event day logistics
Age Requirements
The Inflatable 5k is welcome and open to children between 5 – 15 years old. All children under the age of 16 years must run with a participating adult (3:1 child: adult) ratio.
Event Packs
E-Tickets will be sent to participants 1-2 weeks before the event along with pre-event information which will be accessible via a clickable link.
Registration
As participants no longer receive their race packs/running bibs prior to the event date, they will now have their QR/E-ticket scanned at the event. They will be able to write down emergency contact details at the event centre. The helpdesk is now mainly for missing participant details, on-the-day purchases and any other enquiries.
Waves
On peak timings as follows for 2.5k, 5k, 10k and 15k – 09:00am, 09:30am, 10:00am, 10:30am, 11:00am, 11:30am at a charge of £1.90 per person.
*Please note: Any participants doing 10k or 15k can only run at PEAK times, due to the duration it will take them to complete the course.
Off peak timings as follows for 2.5k and 5k ONLY - 12:00pm, 12:30pm, 13:00pm, 13:30pm
*Certain events may have further afternoon slots
Group Entry
Groups of 4+ participants will receive 10% off their group booking, 10+ participants will receive 15% off their booking and for group bookings 20+ you can contact the UK Running Events booking team directly through email – bookings@ukrunningevents.co.uk
Event Information
Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your start time.
FAQs
Is there an age limit at the Inflatable 5k?
The inflatable 5k is open for ages 5 and up. Children aged 15 and under must be accompanied by a participating adult at all times (max 3 children per 1 adult).
Is there parking available at the Inflatable 5k?
Parking is charged £5 per car, please have change ready for the parking marshals.
How do I enter a group at the Inflatable 5k?
Use the form found on the event page to add each member of your team to the cart. The group discount will be automatically applied to each entry when you have four or more runners in your cart.
Can I bring my friends and family to watch the Inflatable 5k?
Yes, but why not encourage them to enter and give it a go?! Please do also share a car if possible as parking may be limited at the venue.
