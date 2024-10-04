Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath
1 / 4
1 +
Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath
Not quite ready to book?
Save this event for later and come back to it when you're ready.
About
The world’s largest and best Inflatable 5k has got even Bigger, Bouncier and Better! Tackling 32 gigantic obstacles on the 5k distance, combined with five pumping music zones to motivate you around the course, this years Inflatable 5k is the most epic yet! With four different distances - 2.5k, 5k, 10k, 15k - to choose from, the whole family can take part!
5k, 2.5k, 10k, and 1 more
View details
Sat, Oct 5, 2024
View logistics
Haywards Heath, United Kingdom
View location
Perks of booking with Let's Do This
Best price guarantee
We're #1 in customer satisfaction
The event experience
🎊
Atmosphere
Based on the number of participants
Invite friends, earn credit
After registering for this event, invite your friends to join you and if it's their first booking on Let's Do This you'll get 5%* off your next event with UK Running Events.
Where and when
Location
Selsfield Rd, Haywards Heath RH17 6TL, UK
Start times
Saturday, Oct 5, 2024
5k: 9:00 AM2.5k: 9:00 AM10k: 9:00 AM15k: 9:00 AM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath
5k
5km
2.5k
2.5km
10k
10km
15k
15km
Route information
Click here to see the event in action!
With massive obstacles, this wildly popular event has been accurately coined the UK's best Inflatable 5k obstacle course.
Participants will be taken over obstacles ranging from 'The Crawler', 'Bish Bash', and 'The Demon', with some running in between.
Each lap is 2.5k long, giving entrants the opportunity to revisit their favourite obstacles each lap.
Organizer route images
What's included
- 🏅 Finisher's Medal
- 🧦 Finisher's socks
- 🎁 Neck Buff
- 👏 Personalised certificate
- 🩹 First aid cover
- 💧 On-course refreshments
- 🥳 Friendly marshals
How to get there
Selsfield Rd, Haywards Heath RH17 6TL, UKGet full directions
Parking
Parking is £5 per car, please have the exact change ready for the parking marshals.
Event day logistics
09:00 First Wave Start
14:00 Last Wave Start
*Entrants can choose their start wave at the time of registering.
Age Requirements
The Inflatable 5k is open to ages 5+, with children under 15 offered a discount at the time of booking.
All Children under the age of 16 must run with a participating adult on maximum of a 3:1 ratio.
Event Packs
Your event pack will be sent out to you 1-2 weeks before the event, which includes your race number.
Select Wave & FlexiWave Tickets
Entrants can choose different ticket types at checkout which mean the following:
- Select your own wave means you choose the way you start from (£2.50pp)
- Flexiwave: We'll choose your wave for you (no extra cost)
Registration
Because you will receive your event pack in the post you do not have to register on the day. Please write your emergency details on the back of your number, stick the number to your chest then you are ready to go.
Group Entry
Entrants can enter as a group for a discounted price. Use the form found on the event page to add each member of your team to the cart and the discount will be automatically applied to each entry when you have four or more runners in your cart.
Event Information
Please do not arrive more than 30 minutes before your start time.
Spectator Info
Spectators will not be allowed on-site during the event.
FAQs
Is there water on the course at the Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath?
Yes, there will be a water station approximately halfway around the course.
Is there somewhere I can park during the Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath?
Yes, there is parking available for £5 per car which will be given to parking marshals on the day.
Is there somewhere I can leave my bag at the Inflatable Runs - Haywards Heath?
Unfortunately there won't be a bag drop at the event, so please leave your belongings in your car or at home.
Reviews
This event currently has no reviews, why not be the first? You could help someone find their perfect event.