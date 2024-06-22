This popular run returns for its 10th instalment, taking place in beautiful Regent's Park in the heart of London. With a focus on promoting an active lifestyle, this event is designed to suit all levels of runner, from complete novices to experienced athletes. There are three distance options - 10k, 5k and 2.5k - as well as the option to enter a relay team, so this is the ideal event to bring friends along to!

The route will be flat and caters to all ages and fitness levels - you can run, walk or jog the course. Starting from The Hub in Regent's Park, you'll follow the route around the park, taking in some of the incredible scenery the park has to offer. For the relay event, you'll need a team of 4 runners, who will all complete 2.5k of the route each.