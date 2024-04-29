Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
About
Travel back in time to the 19th century and visit the murder sites created by one of London's most notorious serial killers. After tracing Jack the Ripper's footsteps through Whitechapel, you will learn about his victims and attempt uncover who was really behind these notorious killings.
Tue, Apr 30, 2024
London, United Kingdom
The event experience
Where and when
Location
Aldgate Station, Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AH, UK
Start times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
10k: 7:00 PM
Event summary
Here are the distances available for Jack the Ripper 10k Running Tour
10km
Route information
Join this 10k running tour and travel back into time to Victorian East London. Starting and finishing at Aldgate Station, you weave through hidden alleys and lanes, immersing yourself in the rich history of the Whitechapel Murders and the social context of the time.
Led by an expert tour guide, runners will discover more about the stories of the women involved and look to solve the age-old question - Who was Jack the Ripper?
What's included
- Guided history tour
- Digital photos
- Finish-line snack
How to get there
Aldgate Station, Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AH, UKGet full directions
By Public Transport
The tour starts at Aldgate Station, which lies on the Circle and Metropolitan lines. The nearby tube station of Tower Hill has services on the District line.
Fenchurch Street Station is located a 7 minute walk away, and has regular services that run to Southend, Grays and Basildon.
Event day logistics
19:00 Tour starts
21:30 Approximate finish time
Pace
This tour will be run at the gentle pace. Join this tour if you're worried about pace. Nobody gets left behind!
However, please be prepared to run the full distance as opposed to walking. For groups of over 10 runners, there will be a designated back-runner in place.
FAQs
Is there an age limit for the Jack the Ripper Running Tour?
Yes, there is a minimum age of 18 years old for these tours.
Where does the Jack the Ripper Running Tour start?
The run starts and finishes at Aldgate station in central London.
Reviews
